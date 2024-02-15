Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 4:10 AM GMT

    ബ​ന്നൂ​രി​ൽ പു​ലി​യി​റ​ങ്ങി; ജ​നം ഭീ​തി​യി​ൽ

    റേ​ഞ്ച് ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​റു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘം പു​ലി​യു​ടെ കാ​ൽ​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു
    പു​ലി​യു​ടെ കാ​ൽ​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    പു​ലി​യു​ടെ കാ​ൽ​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൊ​സൂ​റു ബ​ന്നൂ​രി​ൽ പു​ലി​യി​റ​ങ്ങി. ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഭീ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

    ദൊ​ഡ്ഡ​ക​ന്യ, ചി​ക്ക​ക​ന്യ, ഡോ​റ, ക​ഡ​കോ​ള ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ചു​റ്റി​ക്ക​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ നേ​ര​ത്തെ പു​ലി​യെ ക​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ ഭീ​തി അ​ക​ലും​മു​മ്പാ​ണ് മ​റ്റൊ​രു സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് പു​തി​യ പു​ലി​യി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ വി​വ​രം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് റേ​ഞ്ച് ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​റു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘം പു​ലി​യു​ടെ കാ​ൽ​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു.

    പു​ലി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​ൺ​സ​ർ​വേ​റ്റ​ർ ഡോ. ​ബ​സ​വ​രാ​ജ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

