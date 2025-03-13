Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 13 March 2025 11:15 AM IST
    ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ൽ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് മ​ർ​ദ​നം

    ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ൽ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് മ​ർ​ദ​നം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ൽ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് സ​ഹ​യാ​ത്രി​ക​രു​ടെ മ​ർ​ദ​നം. കൊ​മ്മ​ഘ​ട്ട ജ​ങ്ഷ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ന​ന്ദി​നി ലേ​ഔ​ട്ട് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ൽ കൊ​ട്ടി​ഗെ പാ​ള​യ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    സ്റ്റോ​പ്പി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ബ​സ് നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ നി​ർ​ത്താ​തെ വാ​ഹ​നം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​തു വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്ത​തോ​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ലി​ട​പെ​ടു​ക​യും ഇ​യാ​ളെ മ​ർ​ദി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഇ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Karnatakabeaten
    News Summary - a group of people beating up man
