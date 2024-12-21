Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 9:12 AM IST

    കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​ജേ​ഷ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ജേ​ഷ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ പു​ര​യി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഒ​ടി​ൽ​ന​ല​യി​ലെ ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ എ. ​സ​ജേ​ഷാ​ണ് (26) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ലൂ​മി​നി​യം ഫാ​ബ്രി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ജോ​ലി​ക്ക് പോ​യ ഷാ​ജി ഉ​ച്ച ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ച്ച് വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ൾ കാ​ർ ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccident News
    News Summary - A biker died after being hit by a car
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X