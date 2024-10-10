Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 1:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 1:55 AM GMT

    കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ദ്രാ​ലി​യി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എം. ​ദീ​പേ​ഷാ​ണ്(32) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പാ​ത​ക്ക് ഇ​രു​വ​ശ​വും നി​ന്ന നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ത​ട്ടി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newscar accident
    News Summary - A biker died after being hit by a car
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick