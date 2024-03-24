Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപൈ​പ്പ് ലൈ​നി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    പൈ​പ്പ് ലൈ​നി​ൽ ദ്വാ​ര​മി​ട്ട് 9.60 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തിെൻറ ഇ​ന്ധ​നം ചോ​ർ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fuel
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു -ഹാ​സ​ൻ-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​യം വാ​ഹ​ക പൈ​പ്പ് ലൈ​നി​ൽ ദ്വാ​ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി 9.60 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ധ​നം ചോ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. പു​ടു​വെ​ട്ടു എ​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മൂ​ന്ന​ടി താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണ് മാ​ന്തി പൈ​പ്പി​ൽ ദ്വാ​ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി ര​ണ്ട​ര ഇ​ഞ്ച് പൈ​പ്പ് ക​യ​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ധ​നം ഊ​റ്റി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് എം.​എ​ച്ച്.​ബി ക​മ്പ​നി നെ​രി​യ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ കെ. ​രാ​ജ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഈ ​മാ​സം മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsBengaluru NewsFuel Taken
    News Summary - 9.60 lakh worth of fuel was leaked due to a hole in the pipeline.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X