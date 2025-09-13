Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 9:37 AM IST

    ഗ​ര്‍ഭാ​ശ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്​ ആ​റ​ര കി​ലോ ട്യൂ​മ​ര്‍ നീ​ക്കം​ ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representative image
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സാ​ഗ​റി​ലെ മ​ദ​ര്‍ ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ചൈ​ൽ​ഡ്​ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു കൂ​ട്ടം ഡോ​ക്ട​ര്‍മാ​ര്‍ യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ ഗ​ര്‍ഭാ​ശ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ആ​റ​ര കി​ലോ തൂ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ട്യൂ​മ​ര്‍ നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സു​ലേ​ഖ​യെ (47) ക​ഠി​ന​മാ​യ വ​യ​റു​വേ​ദ​ന​യെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മു​ഴ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് ഡോ. ​വി​ദ്യാ​ശ്രീ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സം​ഘം മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ര്‍ നീ​ണ്ട ശ​സ്ത്ര​ക്രി​യ​ക്കൊ​ടു​വി​ല്‍ മു​ഴ നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്തു. ഡോ. ​ബി.​ജി. സം​ഗം, റി​ത, നാ​ഗ​ര​ത്ന, ച​ന്ദ്രു, രാ​കേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ ശ​സ്ത്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Local NewsmetroTumor removedMother and child hospital
    News Summary - 6.5 kg tumor was removed from the uterus
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X