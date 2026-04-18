Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഹുർമുസ് കടന്ന് 6000...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2026 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2026 9:57 AM IST

    ഹുർമുസ് കടന്ന് 6000 മെട്രിക് ടൺ ടാർ എത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹുർമുസ് കടന്ന് 6000 മെട്രിക് ടൺ ടാർ എത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹു​ർ​മു​സ് ക​ട​ലി​ടു​ക്ക് ക​ട​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ ‘എം.​എ​സ്.​ജി’ ക​പ്പ​ൽ

    മംഗളൂരു: ഉത്തര കന്നട ജില്ലയിലെ കാർവാർ തുറമുഖത്ത് 6,000 മെട്രിക് ടൺ ബിറ്റുമെൻ വഹിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള കപ്പൽ എത്തി. മധ്യ ആഫ്രിക്ക രാജ്യമായ ഗാബോണിന്റെ പതാകയിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്ന ‘എം.എസ്.ജി’ എന്ന ടാർ വഹിച്ചുള്ള കപ്പൽ 10 ദിവസം മുമ്പ് യു.എ.ഇയിലെ ഷാർജ തുറമുഖത്ത് നിന്ന് യാത്ര തിരിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഹുർമുസ് കടലിടുക്ക് കടന്നാണ് അത് കാർവാറിൽ എത്തിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarnatakamangloreShipsStrait of Hormuz
    News Summary - 6,000 metric tons of tar crossed the Strait of Hormuz
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X