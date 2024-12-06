Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ​രു​മ്പു​ഗേ​റ്റ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 3:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 3:16 AM GMT

    ഇ​രു​മ്പു​ഗേ​റ്റ് ദേ​ഹ​ത്തു​വീ​ണ് ആ​റു​വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​രു​മ്പു​ഗേ​റ്റ് ദേ​ഹ​ത്തു​വീ​ണ് ആ​റു​വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​രു​മ്പു​ഗേ​റ്റ് ദേ​ഹ​ത്തു​വീ​ണ് ആ​റു വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട അ​ങ്കോ​ള​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ക​ന​സ​ഗ​ഡെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ജാ​ൻ ഷെ​യ്ഖ് ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ർ​ദു മീ​ഡി​യം സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ണ്. വീ​ട്ടു​മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് കൂ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ലോ​ക്ക് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് ഗേ​റ്റ് നി​ലം​പ​തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ കു​ട്ടി​യെ അ​​ങ്കോ​ള​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDeathsix year old
    News Summary - 6-year-old dies after iron gate collapses
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick