Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 14 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    date_range 14 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    5.4 കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ കൈ​യേ​റ്റ ഭൂ​മി തി​രി​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    Acquired land
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് പ​ട്ട​ന്തൂ​ർ അ​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ര വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ കൈ​യേ​റി​യ 5400 ച​തു​ര​ശ്ര അ​ടി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഭൂ​മി ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി തി​രി​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. 5.4 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി. ഐ.​ടി.​പി.​എ​ൽ മെ​യി​ൻ റോ​ഡി​നെ ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡ് ടെ​ക് പാ​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സം മു​മ്പ് ചി​ല​ർ കൈ​യേ​റി ബാ​രി​ക്കേ​ഡ് വെ​ച്ച് അ​ട​ച്ച​ത്. തൊ​ട്ട​ടു​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി​യു​ടെ ഉ​ട​മ ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി കൈ​യേ​റി ഒ​രു ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ന​ട​ത്താ​നാ​യി വാ​ട​ക​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Acquired land
    News Summary - 5.4 crores of acquired land Caught again
