Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
5.4 കോടിയുടെ കൈയേറ്റ ഭൂമി തിരിച്ചുപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 5.4 crores of acquired land Caught again
ബംഗളൂരു: വൈറ്റ്ഫീൽഡ് പട്ടന്തൂർ അഗ്രഹാര വില്ലേജിൽ കൈയേറിയ 5400 ചതുരശ്ര അടി സർക്കാർ ഭൂമി ബി.ബി.എം.പി തിരിച്ചുപിടിച്ചു. 5.4 കോടി രൂപ വിലവരുന്നതാണ് ഈ ഭൂമി. ഐ.ടി.പി.എൽ മെയിൻ റോഡിനെ ബ്രിഗേഡ് ടെക് പാർക്കുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വഴിയാണ് രണ്ടു മാസം മുമ്പ് ചിലർ കൈയേറി ബാരിക്കേഡ് വെച്ച് അടച്ചത്. തൊട്ടടുത്ത ഭൂമിയുടെ ഉടമ ഈ ഭൂമി കൈയേറി ഒരു ഹോട്ടൽ നടത്താനായി വാടകക്ക് നൽകുകയായിരുന്നു. കൈയേറ്റത്തിന് ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ കേസെടുത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story