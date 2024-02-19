Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 4:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 4:09 AM GMT

    അഴുക്കുചാലിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച 45.45 ലക്ഷത്തിന്റെ സ്വർണം പിടികൂടി

    Gold Seized
    Representational Image

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ഴു​ക്കു​ചാ​ലി​ൽ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​മാ​യി ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്വ​ർ​ണം ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ഉ​രു​ക്കി​പ്പ​ര​ത്തി ക​റു​ത്ത പൊ​തി​യി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ 733 ഗ്രാം ​സ്വ​ർ​ണ​മാ​ണ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഇ​തി​ന് 45,44,609 രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രും. കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:seizedgold
    News Summary - 45.45 lakh gold seized
