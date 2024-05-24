Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    24 May 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    24 May 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട കാ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 4.5 ല​ക്ഷം ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ന്താ​പു​രം സി​ദ്ധാ​പു​രം മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട കാ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 4.5 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. മു​ള​ക് വ്യാ​പാ​രി ഹാ​വേ​രി​യി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി​യു​ടെ പ​ണ​മാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ​ത്. കാ​ർ നി​ർ​ത്തി ശി​ശി​ല ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ച്ചു തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    parked carstolen
    News Summary - 4.5 lakhs from the parked car.
