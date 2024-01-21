Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    21 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT
    21 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു -തു​മ​കൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന് 343.74 കോ​ടി അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 73ൽ ​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​മു​ദി​ഗ​രെ -തു​മ​കൂ​രു റോ​ഡ് വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​നാ​യി 343.74 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​താ​യി കേ​ന്ദ്ര റോ​ഡ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മ​ന്ത്രി നി​തി​ൻ ഗ​ഡ്ക​രി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു വ​രി​പ്പാ​ത​യാ​യാ​ണ് വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ച​ർ​മാ​ഡി ചു​രം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി ല​ക്ഷ്യം.

    TAGS:National Highway DevelopmentBengaluru News
    News Summary - 343.74 crore sanctioned for the development of Mangaluru-Thumakuru National Highway
