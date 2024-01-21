Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT
മംഗളൂരു -തുമകൂരു ദേശീയപാത വികസനത്തിന് 343.74 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 343.74 crore sanctioned for the development of Mangaluru-Thumakuru National Highway
മംഗളൂരു: കർണാടകയിലെ ദേശീയപാത 73ൽ മംഗളൂരു-മുദിഗരെ -തുമകൂരു റോഡ് വികസിപ്പിക്കും. ഇതിനായി 343.74 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി കേന്ദ്ര റോഡ് ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രി നിതിൻ ഗഡ്കരി അറിയിച്ചു. രണ്ടു വരിപ്പാതയായാണ് വികസിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. ചർമാഡി ചുരം ഉൾപ്പെടെ ഗതാഗതം സുഗമമാക്കുകയാണ് പദ്ധതി ലക്ഷ്യം.
