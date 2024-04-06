Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    6 April 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    6 April 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    രേ​ഖ​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ 30 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യും ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ സാ​രി​യും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    വാ​ഹ​ന പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് കാ​റിൽ കടത്തിയ പ​ണ​വും സാ​രി​യും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്
    കാ​റി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​ണം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ കാ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത സാരികൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ 30 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യും ര​ണ്ട് ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന സാ​രി​ക​ളും പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ മു​ധോ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ ചെ​ക്ക് പോ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് പ​ണ​വും സാ​രി​യും ക​ട​ത്തി​യ കാ​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന​യി​ലെ നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ​പേ​ട്ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കാ​റി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ദൗ​ല​ത്ത് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

