Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT
ഏഴാം ശമ്പള കമീഷൻ ശിപാർശയിൽ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് 24 ശതമാനം വർധനtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 24 percent hike for employees in 7th pay commission Recommendation
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക സർക്കാറിന്റെ ഏഴാം ശമ്പള കമീഷൻ ശിപാർശ അടുത്ത മാസം 15ന് സമർപ്പിക്കും. ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് 24 ശതമാനം വേതനവർധനയാണ് ശിപാർശ ചെയ്തത്. സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാറിന് ഇത് വർഷം 15,431 കോടിയുടെ അധികബാധ്യത സൃഷ്ടിക്കും. നടപ്പു സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം 65,003 കോടി രൂപയാണ് സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ ശമ്പളത്തിന് നീക്കിവെച്ചത്. അടുത്ത സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം (2024-25) ഇത് 80,434 കോടി രൂപയായി ഉയരും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story