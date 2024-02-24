Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    24 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    24 Feb 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    ഏ​ഴാം ശ​മ്പ​ള ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് 24 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​ർ​ധ​ന

    wage hike
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ഏ​ഴാം ശ​മ്പ​ള ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം 15ന് ​സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കും. ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് 24 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വേ​ത​ന​വ​ർ​ധ​ന​യാ​ണ് ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് ഇ​ത് വ​ർ​ഷം 15,431 കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ അ​ധി​ക​ബാ​ധ്യ​ത സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കും. ന​ട​പ്പു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ർ​ഷം 65,003 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ശ​മ്പ​ള​ത്തി​ന് നീ​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ടു​ത്ത സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ർ​ഷം (2024-25) ഇ​ത് 80,434 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യി ഉ​യ​രും.

    TAGS:wage hikemetro newsBengaluru News
    News Summary - 24 percent hike for employees in 7th pay commission Recommendation
