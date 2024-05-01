Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    1 May 2024 5:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 May 2024 5:48 AM GMT

    ദി​നം​പ്ര​തി ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് 2000 പു​തി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    rush at banglore city
    ബംഗളൂരു നഗരത്തിലെ വാഹനത്തിരക്ക്

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം ഒ​രു കോ​ടി ക​ട​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ദി​വ​സ​വും പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് 2000 പു​തി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​കെ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത 3.1 കോ​ടി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 1 കോ​ടി ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം 78 ല​ക്ഷം ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, 23.9 ല​ക്ഷം കാ​റു​ക​ൾ, 1.2 ല​ക്ഷം ബ​സു​ക​ൾ, 2.9 ല​ക്ഷം ടാ​ക്സി​ക​ൾ, 3.2 ല​ക്ഷം ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം.

    New vehiclesMetro newsBanglore City
