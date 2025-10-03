Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 7:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 7:30 AM IST

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; 19 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; 19 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് വാ​ഹ​ന ഷോ​റൂ​മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ 19 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ക​ന​ക​പു​ര​യി​ലെ യെ​ല​ച്ച​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ താ​ഴ​ത്തെ നി​ല​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഷോ​റൂ​മി​നാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് വാ​ഹ​നം ചാ​ർ​ജ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

