Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2024 3:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    വി​ഷ​വാ​ത​കം ശ്വ​സി​ച്ച് 18കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ശ​രീ​ഖ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ളി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ ഗീ​സ​ർ ചോ​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ വി​ഷ​വാ​ത​കം ശ്വ​സി​ച്ച് 18കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ഡ​ബി​ദ്രി കൊ​ടെ​ബാ​ഗി​ലു​വി​ൽ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കെ. ​അ​ൻ​സാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ ശ​രീ​ഖാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​യ​റി ഏ​റെ നേ​രം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും പു​റ​ത്തു വ​രാ​ത്ത​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ കു​ളി​മു​റി വാ​തി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത് നോ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:toxic fumesObituary News
    News Summary - 18-year-old dies after inhaling toxic fumes
