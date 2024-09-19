Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    19 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    19 Sep 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    ഹാ​വേ​രി​യി​ൽ ബ​സ് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് 15 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 48ൽ ​ഹാ​വേ​രി​യി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് 15 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ​ഗോ​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സ്​ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തോ​ടെ ത​ല​കീ​ഴാ​യി മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

