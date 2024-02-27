Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ട​ലി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 4:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 4:08 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ നീ​ന്താ​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ 13കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    thookkaram
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തു​ക്കാ​റാം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​ണ​മ്പൂ​ർ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ നീ​ന്താ​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ 13കാ​ര​ൻ തി​ര​മാ​ല​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബൈ​ക്ക​മ്പാ​ടി മീ​ന​കാ​ളി​യ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ൾ ഏ​ഴാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ടി. ​തു​ക്കാ​റാ​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DeathnewsBengaluru News
    News Summary - 13 year old Died by drowning in the sea
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X