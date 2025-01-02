Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right1.29 ശ​ത​മാ​നം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 7:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 7:49 AM IST

    1.29 ശ​ത​മാ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​വി​ധ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​​ഗ​മാ​യി 2024ൽ ​ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ 1.29 ശ​ത​മാ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും 1.90 ശ​ത​മാ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട മ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​റ​ക്കാ​നാ​യെ​ന്ന് ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ്. മാ​ര​ക​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 4.57 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​​ന്റെ കു​റ​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ക​ഴി‍ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത 4784 കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ 871 എ​ണ്ണം ​ അ​തി​​ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ​വ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 893 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും 4052 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. 233 കാ​ൽ​ന​ട യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident Rate
    News Summary - 1.29 percent accident reduction
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X