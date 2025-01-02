Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 7:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 7:49 AM IST
1.29 ശതമാനം അപകടങ്ങൾ കുറഞ്ഞുtext_fields
News Summary - 1.29 percent accident reduction
ബംഗളൂരു: വിവിധ നടപടികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി 2024ൽ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ 1.29 ശതമാനം അപകടങ്ങളും 1.90 ശതമാനം അപകട മരണങ്ങളും കുറക്കാനായെന്ന് ബംഗളൂരു ട്രാഫിക് പൊലീസ്. മാരകമല്ലാത്ത അപകടങ്ങളിൽ 4.57 ശതമാനത്തിന്റെ കുറവുമുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്ത 4784 കേസുകളിൽ 871 എണ്ണം അതിഗുരുതരമായവയായിരുന്നു. 893 പേർക്ക് ജീവൻ നഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയും 4052 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. 233 കാൽനട യാത്രികർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്.
