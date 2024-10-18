Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    18 Oct 2024 4:09 AM GMT
    18 Oct 2024 4:09 AM GMT

    12കാ​ര​ൻ ഓ​ട​യി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​കി​പ്പോ​യി

    ബ​സ​വ​രാ​ജ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​വേ​രി​യി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച 12കാ​ര​ൻ ഓ​ട​യി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​കി​പ്പോ​യി. ഹാ​വേ​രി സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ നി​വേ​ദ​ൻ ബ​സ​വ​രാ​ജ് ഗു​ഡി​കേ​രി​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. റോ​ഡ് വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത് കാ​ണാ​ൻ പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു കു​ട്ടി. തു​റ​ന്ന ഓ​വു​ചാ​ൽ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​വി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു.

    റോ​ഡും ചാ​ലും വേ​ർ​തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​തെ കു​ട്ടി അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജി​ല്ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ട് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ വി​ജ​യ മ​ഹ​ന്ദേ​ശ്, ജി​ല്ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ട് അ​ൻ​ഷു കു​മാ​ർ ശ്രീ​വാ​സ്ത​വ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി.

    Bengaluru News
