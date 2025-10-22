Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 8:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 8:52 AM IST
നഗരത്തിലെ 103 ബസ് സ്റ്റോപ്പുകൾ മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 103 bus stops in the city will be relocated
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: ട്രാഫിക് പൊലീസും ബി.എം.ടി.സിയും സംയുക്ത സർവേ നടത്തി നഗരത്തിലെ അശാസ്ത്രീയവും അപര്യാപ്തവുമായ 103 ബസ് സ്റ്റോപ്പുകൾ മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചു.
ചിന്നസ്വാമി സ്റ്റേഡിയം, എം.ജി. റോഡ്, യെലഹങ്ക ആർ.എം.ഇസെഡ്, ഈസ്റ്റ് എൻഡ് ജങ്ഷൻ, ഐ.ടി.പി.എൽ ആർ.എക്സ്.ഡി.എക്സ് ആശുപത്രി, ഹോഫാം ജങ്ഷൻ എന്നിവയുൾപ്പെടെ 103 സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലെ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക് കുറക്കുക എന്നതാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം. ഇവ മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഗ്രേറ്റർ ബംഗളൂരു അതോറിറ്റിക്ക് കത്തെഴുതി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story