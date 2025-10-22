Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ 103 ബ​സ് സ്റ്റോ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കും

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ 103 ബ​സ് സ്റ്റോ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ എ​ൻ.​എ. ഹാ​രി​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ശം​സ നേ​രു​ന്നു. ബി.​ഡി.​എ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ പി. ​മ​ണി​വ​ണ്ണ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സും ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി​യും സം​യു​ക്ത സ​ർ​വേ ന​ട​ത്തി ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ശാ​സ്ത്രീ​യ​വും അ​പ​ര്യാ​പ്ത​വു​മാ​യ 103 ബ​സ് സ്റ്റോ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    ചി​ന്ന​സ്വാ​മി സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യം, എം.​ജി. റോ​ഡ്, യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ആ​ർ.​എം.​ഇ​സെ​ഡ്, ഈ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ൻ​ഡ് ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ, ഐ.​ടി.​പി.​എ​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​ക്സ്.​ഡി.​എ​ക്സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി, ഹോ​ഫാം ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 103 സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് കു​റ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ല​ക്ഷ്യം. ഇ​വ മാ​റ്റി​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഗ്രേ​റ്റ​ർ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​ക്ക് ക​ത്തെ​ഴു​തി.

    bus stopBangalore News
    News Summary - 103 bus stops in the city will be relocated
