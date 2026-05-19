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    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightWomanchevron_rightട്രെയിനിലെ അതിക്രമം...
    Woman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2026 9:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2026 9:46 AM IST

    ട്രെയിനിലെ അതിക്രമം െചറുത്ത ധീരവനിതക്ക് ആദരം

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    വീണ

    കൊല്ലം: ട്രെയിനില്‍ മുത്തച്ഛനൊപ്പം ഉറങ്ങിക്കിടന്ന തമിഴ്‌നാട് സ്വദേശിയായ ആറുവയസ്സുകാരിക്കുനേരെ അതിക്രമം നടത്തിയയാളെ പിടികൂടാന്‍ സഹായിച്ച കൊട്ടാരക്കര സ്വദേശിനി വീണക്ക് ജില്ല ശിശുസംരക്ഷണ യൂനിറ്റിന്റെയും ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടത്തിന്റെയും ആദരം. ചേംബറില്‍ ചേര്‍ന്ന ചടങ്ങില്‍ ജില്ല കലക്ടര്‍ എന്‍. ദേവിദാസ് വീണയെ ആദരിച്ചതിനൊപ്പം സമയോചിതമായ ഇടപെടലിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു. ജില്ല ശിശുസംരക്ഷണ ഓഫിസര്‍ എല്‍. രഞ്ജിനി, ചൈല്‍ഡ് ഹെല്‍പ്പ് ലൈന്‍ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

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    TAGS:Indian Railwayspalaruvi expresstributeViolence against girl
    News Summary - Tribute to the brave woman who spoke out against the violence on the train
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