Madhyamam
    Woman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jan 2026 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jan 2026 11:29 AM IST

    കാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്കായി മുടി ദാനം ചെയ്ത് വിദ്യാർഥിനി

    കാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്കായി മുടി ദാനം ചെയ്ത് വിദ്യാർഥിനി
    മി​ഥു​ന

    Listen to this Article

    പ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പാ​ല: കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ്വ​ന്തം മു​ടി ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥിനി മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​യി. പ​റ​ളി കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ള വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് -സ​ബി​ത ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ കു​മാ​രി മി​ഥു​ന​യാ​ണ് മു​ടി മു​റി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​രി​ലെ ഒ​രു സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ബി​രു​ദ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ണ് ജെ. ​മി​ഥു​ന . മ​ണ്ണൂ​രി​ലെ ഇ.​കെ. നാ​യ​നാ​ർ ചാ​രി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് മു​ടി ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബി​ൾ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ വി.​കെ. മു​ര​ളി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ പി. ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ, എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്. ബ്രി​ജേ​ഷ്, മ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തം​ഗം എം.​സി. വി​ശ്വം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

