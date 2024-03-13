Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Woman
    Posted On
    13 March 2024 4:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 March 2024 12:48 PM GMT

    സാ​റ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് ഡി.​സി.​പി

    സാ​റ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് ഡി.​സി.​പി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി സാ​റ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ​യെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. സി.​ഐ.​ഡി ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ എ​ൻ​ക്വ​യ​റി ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ എ​സ്.​പി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നോ​ർ​ത്ത് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ ഡി.​സി.​പി​യാ​യി സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഡി.​സി.​പി ശി​വ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ദേ​വ​രാ​ജു​വി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ചു​മ​ത​ല. 2014 ബാ​ച്ച് ഐ.​പി.​എ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​യാ​യ സാ​റ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ മൈ​സൂ​രു ടി. ​ന​ര​സി​പൂ​ർ ബ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ മു​ഖ്താ​ർ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്-മു​ന​വ​ർ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകളാണ്.

