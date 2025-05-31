Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Woman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2025 11:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2025 11:26 PM IST

    തായ്‍ലൻഡിന്റെ ഓപൽ സുചത ലോകസുന്ദരി

    Opal Suchata Chuangsri
    ഓപൽ സുചത ചുവങ്സ്രി

    ഹൈദരാബാദ്: 72ാമത് ലോകസുന്ദരിപ്പട്ടം സ്വന്തമാക്കി തായ്‍ലൻഡിന്റെ ഓപൽ സുചത ചുവങ്സ്രി. ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ ഹൈടെക്സ് എക്സിബിഷൻ സെന്ററിൽ നടന്ന ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെയിൽ ഇത്യോപ്യയുടെ ഹാസെറ്റ് ഡെറെജ അഡ്മാസ്സു റണ്ണറപ്പായി.

    മിസ് ഇന്ത്യ നന്ദിനി ഗുപ്ത അവസാന എട്ടിൽ എത്തുംമുമ്പ് പുറത്തായി. പ്രമുഖ നടൻ സോനു സൂദ് മിസ് വേൾഡ് ഹ്യുമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ അവാർഡ് നേടി.

    TAGS:Miss worldOpal Suchata Chuangsri
    News Summary - Miss World 2025: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned winner
