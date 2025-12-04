തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്; അങ്കംകുറിക്കാൻ ഇരട്ടകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 1:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 1:34 PM IST
തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്; അങ്കംകുറിക്കാൻ ഇരട്ടകൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Local elections; Twins to wrap up
Listen to this Article
കുണ്ടറ: അമ്മവയറ്റിൽ ഒന്നിച്ച് ജനിച്ച് ഒന്നിച്ചുവളർന്ന ഇരിട്ട സഹോദരിമാർ ഇക്കുറി പഞ്ചായത്ത് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലും പോരാടാനിറങ്ങി. മൺട്രോതുരുത്ത് പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ കിടപ്രം വടക്ക് വാർഡിലും, പവിത്രേശ്വരം പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ പഴയ ചിറ വാർഡുകളിലുമാണ് ഇരട്ട സഹോദരിമാർ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്. വിനിത മൺട്രോതുരുത്തിലും, സുനിത പവിത്രേശ്വരത്തുമാണ് മൽസരരംഗത്തുള്ളത്. വിനിത 2015 ലും മത്സരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരും സി.പി.ഐ സ്ഥാനാർഥികളായാണ് മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story