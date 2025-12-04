Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightWomanchevron_rightതദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്;...
    Woman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 1:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 1:34 PM IST

    തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്; അങ്കംകുറിക്കാൻ ഇരട്ടകൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്; അങ്കംകുറിക്കാൻ ഇരട്ടകൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​നി​ത​യും വി​നി​ത​യും

    Listen to this Article

    കുണ്ടറ: അമ്മവയറ്റിൽ ഒന്നിച്ച് ജനിച്ച് ഒന്നിച്ചുവളർന്ന ഇരിട്ട സഹോദരിമാർ ഇക്കുറി പഞ്ചായത്ത് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലും പോരാടാനിറങ്ങി. മൺട്രോതുരുത്ത് പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ കിടപ്രം വടക്ക് വാർഡിലും, പവിത്രേശ്വരം പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ പഴയ ചിറ വാർഡുകളിലുമാണ് ഇരട്ട സഹോദരിമാർ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്. വിനിത മൺട്രോതുരുത്തിലും, സുനിത പവിത്രേശ്വരത്തുമാണ് മൽസരരംഗത്തുള്ളത്. വിനിത 2015 ലും മത്സരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരും സി.പി.ഐ സ്ഥാനാർഥികളായാണ് മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:election campaignCandidatesKerala Local Body Election
    News Summary - Local elections; Twins to wrap up
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X