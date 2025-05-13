Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
13 May 2025 9:16 PM IST
13 May 2025 9:17 PM IST
അൻസി ഉസ്മാൻ: പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയിലെ ആദ്യ വനിത എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർtext_fields
News Summary - Ansy Usman: First woman excise inspector in Pathanamthitta district
റാന്നി: പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയിൽ ആദ്യമായി വനിത എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ. ഈ മാസം 31നാണ് അൻസി ഉസ്മാൻ പത്തനംതിട്ട എക്സൈസ് സർക്കിൽ ഓഫിസിൽ നിയമിതയാവുന്നത്.
എക്സൈസ് വകുപ്പിൽ വനിത സിവിൽ എക്സൈസ് ഓഫിസറായി സേവനം അനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിരുന്നു. റിട്ട. ബി.എസ്.എഫ് എ.എസ്.ഐ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ വെണ്മണി പുന്തല പള്ളിവടക്കേത്തിൽ ഉസ്മാൻ റാവുത്തരുടെ മകളാണ് അൻസി.
മാതാവ് സൗദ ഉസ്മാൻ, സഹോദരൻ അബു ഉസ്മാൻ (സൈബർ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി എഞ്ചിനീയർ, ബാംഗ്ലൂർ).
