Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightWomanchevron_rightഅൻസി ഉസ്മാൻ:...
    Woman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 9:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 9:17 PM IST

    അൻസി ഉസ്മാൻ: പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയിലെ ആദ്യ വനിത എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ansy Usman
    cancel

    റാന്നി: പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയിൽ ആദ്യമായി വനിത എക്സൈസ് ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർ. ഈ മാസം 31നാണ് അൻസി ഉസ്മാൻ പത്തനംതിട്ട എക്സൈസ് സർക്കിൽ ഓഫിസിൽ നിയമിതയാവുന്നത്.

    എക്സൈസ് വകുപ്പിൽ വനിത സിവിൽ എക്സൈസ് ഓഫിസറായി സേവനം അനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിരുന്നു. റിട്ട. ബി.എസ്.എഫ് എ.എസ്.ഐ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ വെണ്മണി പുന്തല പള്ളിവടക്കേത്തിൽ ഉസ്മാൻ റാവുത്തരുടെ മകളാണ് അൻസി.

    മാതാവ് സൗദ ഉസ്മാൻ, സഹോദരൻ അബു ഉസ്മാൻ (സൈബർ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി എഞ്ചിനീയർ, ബാംഗ്ലൂർ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:womenPathanamthitta DistrictExcise inspectorAnsy Usman
    News Summary - Ansy Usman: First woman excise inspector in Pathanamthitta district
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X