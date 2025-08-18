എവറസ്റ്റ്​ ക്യാമ്പിൽ ദേശിയപതാക ഉയർത്തി വൈക്കം സ്വദേശി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Aug 2025 12:50 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Aug 2025 1:44 PM IST
എവറസ്റ്റ് ക്യാമ്പിൽ ദേശിയപതാക ഉയർത്തി വൈക്കം സ്വദേശിtext_fields
News Summary - Vaikom native Anne Marian M. Kammattil raises national flag at Everest camp
വൈക്കം: രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ 79-ാം സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനാചരണ വേളയിൽ എവറസ്റ്റ് ബേസ് ക്യാമ്പിൽ ദേശിയപതാക ഉയർത്തി അഭിമാനമായി വൈക്കം ചെമ്മനത്തുകര സ്വദേശി.
കമ്മട്ടിൽ മാത്യു തോമസിന്റെയും ഡോളിയുടെയും മകനും ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ചാർട്ടേഡ് അക്കൗണ്ടന്റുമായ ആൻസ് മരിയൻ എം. കമ്മട്ടിലാണ് ബേസ് ക്യാമ്പിൽ ത്രിവർണപതാക ഉയർത്തിയത്.
ഒമ്പത് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കൊപ്പമാണ് ആൻസ് എവറസ്റ്റിൽ എത്തിയത്. മികച്ച പ്രാസംഗകനായ ആൻസ് മരിയൻ പർവതാരോഹണത്തിൽ ഏറെ തൽപരനാണ്.
