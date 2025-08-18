Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightYouthchevron_rightഎവറസ്റ്റ്​ ക്യാമ്പിൽ...
    Youth
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 12:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 1:44 PM IST

    എവറസ്റ്റ്​ ക്യാമ്പിൽ ദേശിയപതാക ഉയർത്തി വൈക്കം സ്വദേശി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എവറസ്റ്റ്​ ക്യാമ്പിൽ ദേശിയപതാക ഉയർത്തി വൈക്കം സ്വദേശി
    cancel

    വൈ​ക്കം: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ 79-ാം സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ വേ​ള​യി​ൽ എ​വ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ബേ​സ് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ദേ​ശി​യ​പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​യി വൈ​ക്കം ചെ​മ്മ​ന​ത്തു​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി.

    ക​മ്മ​ട്ടി​ൽ മാ​ത്യു തോ​മ​സി​ന്‍റെ​യും ഡോ​ളി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ചാ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഡ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട​ന്‍റു​മാ​യ ആ​ൻ​സ്​ മ​രി​യ​ൻ എം.​ ക​മ്മ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ്​ ബേ​സ് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ത്രി​വ​ർ​ണ​പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ്​ ആ​ൻ​സ്​ എ​വ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മി​ക​ച്ച പ്രാ​സം​ഗ​ക​നാ​യ ആ​ൻ​സ് മ​രി​യ​ൻ പ​ർ​വ​താ​രോ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​റെ ത​ൽ​പ​ര​നാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:national flageverestvaikomAnne Marian M Kammattil
    News Summary - Vaikom native Anne Marian M. Kammattil raises national flag at Everest camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X