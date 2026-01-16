Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightYouthchevron_rightഅറബിയിൽ പുലികളാണ്...
    Youth
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 3:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 3:45 PM IST

    അറബിയിൽ പുലികളാണ് അദീബയും അംനയും; സഹോദരിമാർക്ക് ഇരട്ടിമധുരം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Adeepa Farhana and Amna Mariam
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അദീപ ഫർഹാനയും അംന മറിയവും

    Listen to this Article

    തൃശൂർ: മാതൃഭാഷ പോലെ അറബിയിൽ സംസാരിച്ച് വിജയം കൊയ്ത് രണ്ട് സഹോദരിമാർ. സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ കലോത്സവം എച്ച് എസ് വിഭാഗം അറബിക് സംഭാഷണ മത്സരത്തിലാണ് തിരുവനന്തപുരം കല്ലറ വൊക്കേഷനൽ ഹയർ സെക്കന്‍ററി സ്‌കൂളിലെ അദീപ ഫർഹാനയും അംന മറിയവും എ ഗ്രേഡ് നേടിയത്.

    ഉരുൾപൊട്ടൽ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ വയനാട് അനുഭവിച്ച ദുരിതമാണ് ഇവർ അറബിയിൽ വിവരിച്ചത്. ബിസിനസുകാരനായ കല്ലറ പാങ്ങോട് കൊച്ചുവിള വീട്ടിൽ ഷമീർ -ഷാനിദ മുംതാസ് ദമ്പതികളുടെ മക്കളാണ് ഇരുവരും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kalolsavamarabicLatest NewsSchool Kalolsavam 2026
    News Summary - Twin Sisters Adeeba and Amna are get Price in School Kalolsavam 2026
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X