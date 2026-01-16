അറബിയിൽ പുലികളാണ് അദീബയും അംനയും; സഹോദരിമാർക്ക് ഇരട്ടിമധുരം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 3:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 3:45 PM IST
അറബിയിൽ പുലികളാണ് അദീബയും അംനയും; സഹോദരിമാർക്ക് ഇരട്ടിമധുരംtext_fields
News Summary - Twin Sisters Adeeba and Amna are get Price in School Kalolsavam 2026
തൃശൂർ: മാതൃഭാഷ പോലെ അറബിയിൽ സംസാരിച്ച് വിജയം കൊയ്ത് രണ്ട് സഹോദരിമാർ. സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ കലോത്സവം എച്ച് എസ് വിഭാഗം അറബിക് സംഭാഷണ മത്സരത്തിലാണ് തിരുവനന്തപുരം കല്ലറ വൊക്കേഷനൽ ഹയർ സെക്കന്ററി സ്കൂളിലെ അദീപ ഫർഹാനയും അംന മറിയവും എ ഗ്രേഡ് നേടിയത്.
ഉരുൾപൊട്ടൽ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ വയനാട് അനുഭവിച്ച ദുരിതമാണ് ഇവർ അറബിയിൽ വിവരിച്ചത്. ബിസിനസുകാരനായ കല്ലറ പാങ്ങോട് കൊച്ചുവിള വീട്ടിൽ ഷമീർ -ഷാനിദ മുംതാസ് ദമ്പതികളുടെ മക്കളാണ് ഇരുവരും.
