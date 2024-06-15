Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightLIFEchevron_rightYouthchevron_rightറോജി എം. ജോൺ എം.എൽ.എ...
    Youth
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 2:42 AM GMT

    റോജി എം. ജോൺ എം.എൽ.എ വിവാഹിതനാകുന്നു; വധു അങ്കമാലി സ്വദേശി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Roji M John and Lipsy
    cancel

    എറണാകുളം: കോൺഗ്രസിലെ യുവ നേതാവും അങ്കമാലി എം.എൽ.എയുമായ റോജി എം. ജോൺ വിവാഹിതനാകുന്നു. സ്വന്തം മണ്ഡലമായ അങ്കമാലിയിൽ നിന്നാണ് എം.എൽ.എ വധുവിനെ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    മാണിക്യമംഗലം പുളിയേലിപ്പടി കോലഞ്ചേരി പൗലോസിന്‍റെ മകൾ ലിപ്സിയാണ് വധു. ഇന്‍റീരിയർ ഡിസൈനർ ആണ്. അടുത്ത മാസമാണ് വിവാഹം.

    അങ്കമാലി കല്ലുപാലം റോഡ് മുള്ളൻമടക്കൽ എം.വി. ജോണിന്‍റെയും എൽസമ്മയുടെയും മകനാണ് റോജി എം. ജോൺ. കോൺഗ്രസ് വിദ്യാർഥി സംഘടനയായ കെ.എസ്.യുവിലൂടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ച അദ്ദേഹം, എൻ.എസ്‌.യു.ഐ ദേശീയ പ്രസിഡന്‍റായിരുന്നു.

    എം.എ, എം.ഫിൽ ബിരുദധാരിയായ റോജി 2016 മുതൽ അങ്കമാലിയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള നിയമസഭാംഗമാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Roji M JohnCongressLipsyAngamaly MLA
    News Summary - Roji M. John MLA marries; The bride hails from Angamaly
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick