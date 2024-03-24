Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Spirituality
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2024 12:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 12:56 AM GMT

    ഇന്ന് ഓശാന ഞായര്‍; വിശുദ്ധവാരത്തിന് തുടക്കം

    osana day
    തൃശൂര്‍: ക്രൈസ്തവ സമൂഹം ഇന്ന് ഓശാന ഞായര്‍ ആഘോഷിക്കും. യേശുനാഥന്‍ കഴുതപ്പുറത്തേറി ജറുസലേമിലേക്ക് വന്നതിന്റെ ഓര്‍മ പുതുക്കി വിശ്വാസികള്‍ കുരുത്തോലകള്‍ കൈകളിലേന്തും.

    വിശുദ്ധവാരത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് തൃശൂര്‍ അതിരൂപതയുടെ കീഴിൽ വിവിധ ദേവാലയങ്ങളില്‍ തിരുക്കര്‍മങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കും.

    ഓശാന ഞായറിനോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 6.30ന് ബസിലിക്കയില്‍ ആര്‍ച്ച് ബിഷപ് മാര്‍ ആന്‍ഡ്രൂസ് താഴത്ത് മുഖ്യകാര്‍മികത്വം വഹിക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    christiansholy weekOshana Sunday
