Madhyamam
    Sabarimala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 3:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 3:15 PM GMT

    ശബരിമലയിൽ തീർഥാടകരുടെ എണ്ണം 11 ലക്ഷം കവിഞ്ഞു; ശനിയാഴ്ച മാത്രം 60,683 പേർ

    Sabarimala Pilgrims
    ശബരിമല: മണ്ഡലകാലം ആരംഭിച്ചത് മുതൽ ശബരിമല ദർശനം നടത്തിയ തീർഥാടകരുടെ എണ്ണം 11 ലക്ഷം കവിഞ്ഞു. ശനിയാഴ്ച മാത്രം 60,683 പേർ ദർശനത്തിനെത്തി. 76,561 പേരാണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച എത്തിയത്.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് നാല്​ മുതൽ സന്നിധാനത്ത് നേരിയ മഴ പെയ്തെങ്കിലും ദർശനത്തിന് തടസമുണ്ടായില്ല.

    മരക്കൂട്ടം മുതൽ ശരംകുത്തി വഴി പാതയിൽ തീർഥാടകരെ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചാണ് കടത്തിവിട്ടത്. ഇതിനാൽ പമ്പയിൽ നിന്നും വലിയ നടപ്പന്തലിൽ എത്തുവാൻ മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറോളം വേണ്ടിവന്നു.

    News Summary - Pilgrims at Sabarimala cross 11 lakhs; 60,683 people on Saturday alone
