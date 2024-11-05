Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sabarimala
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 6:00 PM GMT
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 6:00 PM GMT

    ശബരിമല മെസ്​ ഗ്രാന്‍റ്​ 2.6 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    ശബരിമല മെസ്​ ഗ്രാന്‍റ്​ 2.6 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ശബരിമല മണ്ഡല-മകരവിളക്ക് സീസണിൽ ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിലുള്ള ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർക്കുള്ള മെസ്​ ഗ്രാന്‍റായി 2.6 കോടി രൂപ​ അനുവദിച്ചു. മൂന്നു കോടി രൂപയാണ്​ ഡി.ജി.പി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നത്​.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ തീർഥാടന വർഷം പൊലീസ് മെസ് നടത്തിയ വകയിലെ ഭക്ഷണച്ചെലവിന്‍റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ, ഒരു ദിവസത്തെ ഭക്ഷണച്ചെലവായി ഒരാൾക്ക് 65 രൂപ കണക്കാക്കിയാണ്​ സർക്കാർ തീരുമാനം. ഒരു കോടി രൂപ അഡ്വാൻസ്​ അനുവദിച്ചു.

