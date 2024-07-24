ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ വഴിപാട് നിരക്കുകൾ വർധിപ്പിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 July 2024 3:10 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 July 2024 3:10 PM GMT
ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ വഴിപാട് നിരക്കുകൾ വർധിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Offering rates have been increased at Guruvayur Temple
ഗുരുവായൂർ: ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ വഴിപാടുകളുടെ നിരക്ക് പുതുക്കി. പുതിയ നിരക്കുകൾ: നെയ് പായസം കാൽ ലിറ്റർ - 100 രൂപ, പാൽപായസം കാൽ ലിറ്റർ - 50, അപ്പം രണ്ട് എണ്ണം -35, അട രണ്ട് എണ്ണം -35, തൃമധുരം (80 ഗ്രാം) -25, പാലട പ്രഥമൻ (ഒരു ലിറ്റർ) -220, ശർക്കര പായസം (ഒരു ലിറ്റർ) -260, എരട്ടി പായസം -220, വെള്ള നിവേദ്യം -35, മലർ -12, അവിൽ -25, നെയ്ജപം -15, ഗായത്രി നെയ്ജപം -15.
