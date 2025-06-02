Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Hajj
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 7:25 AM IST

    ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയ പാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശി മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ഹജ്ജിനെത്തിയ പാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശി മക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    കാ​സിം

    മ​ക്ക: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഹ​ജ്ജ് തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ൻ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ആ​ല​ത്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വ​ഴു​വ​ക്കോ​ട് കാ​സിം (70) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക്​ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ഭാ​ര്യ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ഹ​ജ്ജി​ന് എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഉം​റ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച്​ ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു​ള്ള കാ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:meccadiesNativePalakkad nativePalakkadhajj
    News Summary - Palakkad native who went on Hajj dies in Mecca
