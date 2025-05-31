Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Hajj
    31 May 2025 9:39 AM IST
    31 May 2025 9:39 AM IST

    ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന താ​പ​നി​ല; ഹി​റാ ഗു​ഹ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    hira cave
    മ​ക്ക: ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന താ​പ​നി​ല​ കാ​ര​ണം ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ ഒ​ന്ന്​ മു​ത​ൽ റ​ബീ​ഉ​ൽ അ​വ്വ​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭം വ​രെ ഹി​റ ഗു​ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രു​ടെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ദി​വ​സേ​ന അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ മ​ക്ക ഹി​റ സാം​സ്​​കാ​രി​ക ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​വും രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ നാ​ല്​ വ​രെ ഹി​റ പ​ർ​വ​ത​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടാ​ൻ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf Newshigh temperaturesSaudi Arabia NewsHira Cave
    News Summary - High temperatures; Hira Cave visit restricted
