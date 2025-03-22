സ്വലാത്ത് നഗറില്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ 22ന് ഹജ്ജ് ക്യാമ്പ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 March 2025 9:16 PM IST
22 March 2025 9:16 PM IST
സ്വലാത്ത് നഗറില് ഏപ്രില് 22ന് ഹജ്ജ് ക്യാമ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - Hajj camp on April 22nd in Salat Nagar in malappuram
മലപ്പുറം: ഹജ്ജ്, ഉംറ തീർഥാടകർക്കുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനതല ഹജ്ജ് ക്യാമ്പ് ഏപ്രില് 22ന് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മലപ്പുറം സ്വലാത്ത് നഗര് മഅദിന് കാമ്പസില് നടക്കും. മന്ത്രി വി. അബ്ദുറഹ്മാന് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും.
രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതല് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചു വരെ നടക്കുന്ന ക്യാമ്പില് കൂറ്റമ്പാറ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാന് ദാരിമി ക്ലാസിന് നേതൃത്വം നല്കും. മഅദിന് അക്കാദമി ചെയര്മാന് ഇബ്റാഹീമുല് ഖലീല് അല് ബുഖാരി പ്രാര്ഥന നടത്തും. ഫോൺ: 9645338343, 9633677722.
