Madhyamam
    Hajj
    14 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST
    ഹ​ജ്ജ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ‘സ​ഹൽ’ ആ​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 22 വ​രെ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം

    ഹ​ജ്ജ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ‘സ​ഹൽ’ ആ​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 22 വ​രെ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​ജ്ജ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ഇ-​സേ​വ​നം ‘സ​ഹൽ’ ആ​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഹ​ജ്ജ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​പ് വ​ഴി ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 22 വ​രെ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രു​ടെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ക.പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് എ​ളു​പ്പ​വും സു​താ​ര്യ​വു​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ പ്ര​ക്രി​യ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ഓ​ണ്‍ലൈ​ന്‍ സേ​വ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Hajj application can be registered through the 'Sahal' app until November 22
