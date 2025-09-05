Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Hajj
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 2:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sept 2025 2:02 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ഹ​ജ്ജ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ഹ​ജ്ജ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം
    മ​നാ​മ: ഏ​കീ​കൃ​ത പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മാ​യ haj.gov.bh വ​ഴി​യു​ള്ള ഹ​ജ്ജ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം. 12,126ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ഹ​ജ്ജ്, ഉം​റ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള സു​പ്രീം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം യോ​ഗ്യ​താ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ്രാ​രം​ഭ സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​ത അ​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കും. അ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ള്ള ഹ​ജ്ജ് ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പാ​ക്കേ​ജു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​മ​യം ന​ൽ​കും. ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് തീ​യ​തി പി​ന്നീ​ട് അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

