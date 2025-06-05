Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Hajj
    Hajj
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 7:47 AM IST

    മക്കയിൽ 60 വിസിറ്റ്​ വിസക്കാർ പിടിയിൽ

    മക്കയിൽ 60 വിസിറ്റ്​ വിസക്കാർ പിടിയിൽ
    മ​ക്ക: ഹ​ജ്ജ് ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ലം​ഘി​ച്ച്​ മ​ക്ക​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​യാ​യി ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വി​സി​റ്റ്​ വി​സ കൈ​വ​ശം വ​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 60 വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ഹ​ജ്ജ് സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഉ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ ശി​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്​ മു​മ്പാ​കെ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി. വി​സി​റ്റ് വി​സ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള​വാ​ണി​വ​രെ​ന്നും ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ സു​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:meccavisit visaarrested
    News Summary - 60 visit visa holders arrested in Mecca
