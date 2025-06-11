Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    11 Jun 2025 10:56 AM IST
    11 Jun 2025 10:56 AM IST

    മ​ശാ​ഇ​ർ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച​ത്​ 18.7 ല​ക്ഷം പേ​ർ

    മ​ശാ​ഇ​ർ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച​ത്​ 18.7 ല​ക്ഷം പേ​ർ
    മ​ശാ​ഇ​ർ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ

    മ​ക്ക: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ വേ​ള​യി​ൽ മ​ശാ​ഇ​ർ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച​ത്​ 18.7 ല​ക്ഷം പേ​ർ. മി​ന, മു​സ്ദ​ലി​ഫ, അ​റ​ഫ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പു​ണ്യ​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 18.7 ല​ക്ഷം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ വ​ഴി കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​താ​യി സൗ​ദി റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ ഏ​ഴാം ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ്​ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. ദു​ൽ​ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ 13 വ​രെ അ​ത്​ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു. ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ഏ​കോ​പ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ 2,154 യാ​ത്ര​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും സൗ​ദി റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    X