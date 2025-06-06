ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കുന്നത്​ 16,73,230 തീർഥാടകർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Jun 2025 9:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Jun 2025 9:00 AM IST
News Summary - 16,73,230 pilgrims perform Hajj
മക്ക: ഈ വർഷം ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കുന്ന ആകെ തീർഥാടകരുടെ എണ്ണം 16,73,230 ആണെന്ന് ജനറൽ അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ സ്റ്റാറ്റിസ്റ്റിക്സ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഇതിൽ 15,06,576 വിദേശ തീർഥാടകരാണ്. സൗദിയിൽനിന്നുള്ള പൗരന്മാരും വിദേശികളും ഉൾപ്പെടുന്ന ആഭ്യന്തര തീർഥാടകരുടെ എണ്ണം 1,66,654 ആണ്. പുരുഷ തീർഥാടകർ 8,77,841ഉം സ്ത്രീ തീർഥാടകർ 7,95,389 ഉം ആണെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി സൂചിപ്പിച്ചു. 14,35,017 വിദേശ തീർഥാടകർ വിമാന മാർഗവും 66,465 തീർഥാടകർ റോഡ് മാർഗവും 5,094 പേർ കപ്പൽ വഴിയും എത്തി.
