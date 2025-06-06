Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Hajj
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2025 9:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2025 9:00 AM IST

    ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കുന്നത്​ 16,73,230 തീർഥാടകർ

    ഹജ്ജ് നിർവഹിക്കുന്നത്​ 16,73,230 തീർഥാടകർ
    മ​ക്ക: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഹ​ജ്ജ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​കെ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 16,73,230 ആ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ർ സ്​​റ്റാ​റ്റി​സ്​​റ്റി​ക്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​ൽ 15,06,576 വി​ദേ​ശ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രാ​ണ്. സൗ​ദി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രും വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 1,66,654 ആ​ണ്. പു​രു​ഷ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ 8,77,841ഉം ​സ്ത്രീ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ 7,95,389 ഉം ​ആ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 14,35,017 വി​ദേ​ശ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ വി​മാ​ന മാ​ർ​ഗ​വും 66,465 തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ റോ​ഡ്​ മാ​ർ​ഗ​വും 5,094 പേ​ർ ക​പ്പ​ൽ വ​ഴി​യും എ​ത്തി.

