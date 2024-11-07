Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 2:21 PM GMT
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 2:21 PM GMT

    ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ ദർശനസമയം നീട്ടി

    ഗുരുവായൂർ: മണ്ഡല മകര വിളക്ക് തീർഥാടനം പ്രമാണിച്ച് വൃശ്ചികം ഒന്നാം തീയതിയായ നവംബർ 16 മുതൽ ജനുവരി 19 വരെ ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ദർശനസമയം ഒരു മണിക്കൂർ വർധിപ്പിച്ചു. വൈകീട്ട് 3.30ന് നട തുറക്കും. നിലവിൽ 4.30നാണ് നട തുറക്കുന്നത്.

    TAGS:guruvayur templedarshan time
    News Summary - Darshan time extended at Guruvayur temple
