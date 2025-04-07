Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Spirituality
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2025 9:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2025 9:24 PM IST

    ഭക്തജനത്തിരക്ക്: ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ സ്പെഷൽ ദർശനങ്ങൾക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം; വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം ഏപ്രിൽ 14​ പുലർച്ചെ മുതൽ

    Guruvayur Temple
    ഗുരുവായൂർ: ഭക്തജനത്തിരക്ക് കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ഏപ്രിൽ 12 മുതൽ 20 വരെ വി.ഐ.പി സ്പെഷൽ ദർശനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം ഉണ്ടാവുമെന്ന് അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേറ്റർ അറിയിച്ചു. 1000, 4500 രൂപയുടെ നെയ് വിളക്ക് ശീട്ടാക്കിയുള്ള പ്രത്യേക ദർശനം ഉണ്ടാകും.

    വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം

    ഗുരുവായൂർ: ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം ഏപ്രിൽ 14ന്​ പുലർച്ചെ 2.45 മുതൽ 3.45 വരെയാകും.

    TAGS:guruvayur templevishukkanidarshanVishu 2025
    News Summary - Crowded with devotees: Restrictions on special darshan in Guruvayur
