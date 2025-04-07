ഭക്തജനത്തിരക്ക്: ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ സ്പെഷൽ ദർശനങ്ങൾക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം; വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം ഏപ്രിൽ 14​ പുലർച്ചെ മുതൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 April 2025 9:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 April 2025 9:24 PM IST
ഭക്തജനത്തിരക്ക്: ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ സ്പെഷൽ ദർശനങ്ങൾക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം; വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം ഏപ്രിൽ 14 പുലർച്ചെ മുതൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Crowded with devotees: Restrictions on special darshan in Guruvayur
ഗുരുവായൂർ: ഭക്തജനത്തിരക്ക് കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ഏപ്രിൽ 12 മുതൽ 20 വരെ വി.ഐ.പി സ്പെഷൽ ദർശനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം ഉണ്ടാവുമെന്ന് അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേറ്റർ അറിയിച്ചു. 1000, 4500 രൂപയുടെ നെയ് വിളക്ക് ശീട്ടാക്കിയുള്ള പ്രത്യേക ദർശനം ഉണ്ടാകും.
വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം
ഗുരുവായൂർ: ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ വിഷുക്കണി ദർശനം ഏപ്രിൽ 14ന് പുലർച്ചെ 2.45 മുതൽ 3.45 വരെയാകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story