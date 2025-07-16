Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 July 2025 8:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 July 2025 8:35 PM IST
ആറന്മുള വള്ളസദ്യ മുൻകൂട്ടി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം
News Summary - Aranmula Valla Sadhya can be booked in advance
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ആചാരപരമായും ചരിത്രപരമായും പ്രത്യേകതയുള്ള ആറന്മുള വള്ളസദ്യ കഴിക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് മുൻകൂട്ടി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാൻ സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കി തിരുവിതാംകൂർ ദേവസ്വം ബോർഡ്.
ആറന്മുള ദേവസ്വം അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേറ്റീവ് ഓഫിസിൽ തയാറാക്കിയ പ്രത്യേക കൗണ്ടറിൽ നേരിട്ട് എത്തിയോ ഓൺലൈനായോ വള്ളസദ്യക്കുള്ള കൂപ്പണുകൾ മുൻകൂട്ടി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം.
നിലവിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ചയിലെ വള്ളസദ്യയാണ് മുൻകൂട്ടി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാനാവുക. ഒരാൾക്ക് 250 രൂപയാണ് നിരക്ക്. വള്ളസദ്യ അവസാനിക്കുന്നതുവരെയുള്ള എല്ലാ ഞായറാഴ്ചകളിലും ഈ സൗകര്യം ലഭ്യമാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 9188911536.
