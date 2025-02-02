Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Spirituality
    Posted On
    2 Feb 2025 7:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    2 Feb 2025 7:21 PM IST

    ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തില്‍ ഞായറാഴ്ച നടന്നത് 212 വിവാഹങ്ങൾ

    Marriage
    ഗുരുവായൂർ: ഗുരുവായൂർ ക്ഷേത്രസന്നിധിയിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച 212 വിവാഹങ്ങള്‍ നടന്നു. പുലർച്ച അഞ്ചു മുതല്‍തന്നെ വിവാഹച്ചടങ്ങുകള്‍ തുടങ്ങി.

    തിരക്ക് പരിഗണിച്ച് വിവാഹങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ദേവസ്വം പ്രത്യേക ക്രമീകരണം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. അവധി ദിവസമായതിനാല്‍ ദര്‍ശനത്തിനും വന്‍ തിരക്ക് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു.

    TAGS:WeddingGuruvayur Temple
    News Summary - 212 marriages took place in Guruvayur Temple on Sunday
