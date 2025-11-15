Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ക​ട​ത്ത​നാ​ട്ട് മാ​ധ​വി​യ​മ്മ ക​വി​ത പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കെ. ​ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ​ന്

    ക​ട​ത്ത​നാ​ട്ട് മാ​ധ​വി​യ​മ്മ ക​വി​ത പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കെ. ​ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ​ന്
    കെ. ​ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ​ൻ

    ദു​ബൈ: വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ ദു​ബൈ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ക​ട​ത്ത​നാ​ട്ട് മാ​ധ​വി​യ​മ്മ ക​വി​ത പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം കെ. ​ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ​ന്‍റെ ‘ക​വി​ത പ​ടി​വാ​തി​ലി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു വീ​ടാ​ണ്’ എ​ന്ന ക​വി​ത സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്.

    ക​വി​ക​ളാ​യ കു​രീ​പ്പു​ഴ ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​ർ, മു​ര​ളി മം​ഗ​ല​ത്ത്, സ​ത്യ​ൻ മാ​ടാ​ക്ക​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ജൂ​റി​യാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് അ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ട​ത്ത​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

