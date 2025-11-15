Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
15 Nov 2025 8:07 AM IST
15 Nov 2025 8:07 AM IST
കടത്തനാട്ട് മാധവിയമ്മ കവിത പുരസ്കാരം കെ. ഗോപിനാഥന്text_fields
News Summary - K. Gopinathan wins Kadathanattu Madhaviyamma Poetry Award
ദുബൈ: വടകര എൻ.ആർ.ഐ ദുബൈ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ കടത്തനാട്ട് മാധവിയമ്മ കവിത പുരസ്കാരം കെ. ഗോപിനാഥന്റെ ‘കവിത പടിവാതിലില്ലാത്ത ഒരു വീടാണ്’ എന്ന കവിത സമാഹാരത്തിന്.
കവികളായ കുരീപ്പുഴ ശ്രീകുമാർ, മുരളി മംഗലത്ത്, സത്യൻ മാടാക്കര എന്നിവർ അടങ്ങിയ ജൂറിയാണ് പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് അർഹമായ ഗ്രന്ഥം തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. ഡിസംബറിൽ നടക്കുന്ന കടത്തനാട് പ്രവാസി സാഹിത്യോത്സവത്തിൽ പുരസ്കാരം സമർപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
