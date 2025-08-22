Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    22 Aug 2025 12:34 PM IST
    22 Aug 2025 12:38 PM IST

    ‘കുഞ്ഞാക്ക ഒരിക്കലും ഒരാളെ ആക്രമിക്കില്ലെന്ന് എനിക്കറിയാമായിരുന്നു’ -ആര്യാടൻ മുഹമ്മദിന്‍റെ വ്യക്തിജീവിതം ഓർത്തെടുത്ത് പത്നി പി.വി. മറിയുമ്മ

    ആളും ആരവവും വീണ്ടും സജീവമായതിന്റെ ത്രില്ലിലാണ് ആര്യാടൻ ഹൗസ്. നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആവലാതികളും പരാതികളും സങ്കടങ്ങളും പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുമെല്ലാം പരിഹരിക്കാൻ ഈ വീടിന്റെ ഗേറ്റും പൂമുഖ വാതിലും എന്നും എപ്പോഴും തുറന്നുതന്നെയാണ്... പതിറ്റാണ്ടുകളോളം തൊഴിലാളി നേതാവായും എം.എൽ.എയായും മന്ത്രിയായും നാടിനെ സേവിച്ച അന്തരിച്ച ആര്യാടൻ മുഹമ്മദിന്റെ നിലമ്പൂർ അങ്ങാടിയിലെ വീട്ടിൽ ആർക്കും എപ്പോഴും വരാം. ആര്യാടൻ മുഹമ്മദ് എന്ന നിലമ്പൂരുകാരുടെ സ്വന്തം കുഞ്ഞാക്ക ജീവിതത്തിലൂടെ പകർന്നുനൽകിയ ​സേവനചര്യ അതേപടി തുടരുകയാണ് പ്രിയപത്നി കുഞ്ഞാത്ത എന്ന പി.വി. മറിയുമ്മ.മകൻ ആര്യാടൻ ഷൗക്കത്ത് എം.എൽ.എയായതിന്റെകൂടി സന്തോഷത്തിൽ...

    പതിറ്റാണ്ടുകളോളം തൊഴിലാളി നേതാവായും എം.എൽ.എയായും മന്ത്രിയായും നാടിനെ സേവിച്ച അന്തരിച്ച ആര്യാടൻ മുഹമ്മദിന്റെ നിലമ്പൂർ അങ്ങാടിയിലെ വീട്ടിൽ ആർക്കും എപ്പോഴും വരാം.

    ആര്യാടൻ മുഹമ്മദ് എന്ന നിലമ്പൂരുകാരുടെ സ്വന്തം കുഞ്ഞാക്ക ജീവിതത്തിലൂടെ പകർന്നുനൽകിയ ​സേവനചര്യ അതേപടി തുടരുകയാണ് പ്രിയപത്നി കുഞ്ഞാത്ത എന്ന പി.വി. മറിയുമ്മ.

    മകൻ ആര്യാടൻ ഷൗക്കത്ത് എം.എൽ.എയായതിന്റെകൂടി സന്തോഷത്തിൽ മാധ്യമം ‘കുടുംബ’വുമായി വിശേഷങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെക്കുകയാണ് മറിയുമ്മ.

    നിലമ്പൂർ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ വിജയിച്ച ആര്യാടൻ ഷൗക്കത്ത് മാതാവ് പി.വി. മറിയുമ്മയെ കെട്ടിപ്പിടിക്കുന്നു

    ജനനന്മക്കായി

    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞയുടെ തലേദിവസമാണ് ബാപ്പുട്ടി (ഷൗക്കത്ത്) മുണ്ടേരിയിലെ ചാലിയാറിന് അക്കരെയുള്ള ഇരുട്ടുകുത്തി ആദിവാസി നഗറിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയത്. ഞാൻ അവനെ ഫോണിൽ വിളിച്ചു. ‘‘ഉമ്മ ബേജാറാവണ്ട, ഇങ്ങ​ളെ പ്രാർഥന ഉള്ളിട​ത്തോളം ഒരാപത്തും വരില്ല’’ എന്നായിരുന്നു മറുപടി.

    കാട്ടാനയുടെ ​ആക്രമണത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടയാളുടെ മൃതദേഹവുമായി അക്കരെ കടന്നതായിരുന്നു. കനത്ത മഴയിൽ കുത്തിയൊലിച്ചൊഴുകുന്ന ചാലിയാറിന്റെ ശക്തിയിൽ അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേനയുടെ ഡിങ്കി ബോട്ടുകളുടെ എൻജിൻ പ്രവർത്തനം നിലക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    രണ്ടാമത്തെ ബോട്ടും കേടായത് ടി.വിയിൽ കണ്ടതോടെയാണ് എനിക്ക് പേടി തോന്നിയത്. പിന്നെ ജില്ല കലക്ടർ ഇടപെട്ട് ദേശീയ ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനയുടെ സഹായത്തോടെയാണ് ബാപ്പുട്ടിയും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും ചാലിയാറിന് ഇക്കരെ എത്തിയത്.

    ആര്യാടൻ മുഹമ്മദും പത്നി പി.വി. മറിയുമ്മയും (ഫയൽ ചിത്രം)

    രാഷ്ട്രീയം പറയാം, ആരെയും വ്യക്തിപരമായി കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തരുത്

    ജനങ്ങളുടെ ഏതുകാര്യത്തിനും രാപ്പകൽ വ്യത്യാസമില്ലാതെ എവിടെ വേണമെങ്കിലും കുഞ്ഞാക്കയെ പോലെത്തന്നെ ബാപ്പുട്ടിയുമെത്തും. രാഷ്ട്രീയം പറയാം, ആരെയും വ്യക്തിപരമായി കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തരുത്, ബാപ്പ കാണിച്ചുതന്ന വഴിയിലൂടെ കുറെ മുന്നേറാനാകട്ടെ എന്ന് അനുഗ്രഹിച്ചാണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞക്ക് യാത്രയാക്കിയത്.

    തുടർച്ചയായി രണ്ടുതവണ നിലമ്പൂർ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതിൽ കുഞ്ഞാക്കക്ക് വലിയ നിരാശയുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ‘‘ഇന്നാലും നിലമ്പൂര് നമ്മളതാ, അത് യു.ഡി.എഫിന് തന്നെ കിട്ടും’’ എന്നും പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഒമ്പതുവർഷത്തിനുശേഷമാണെങ്കിലും യു.ഡി.എഫ് ജയിച്ചപ്പോൾ കുഞ്ഞാക്ക കാണാനില്ല എന്ന സങ്കടമുണ്ട്; എല്ലാവരും ഒത്തൊരുമയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു എന്നതിൽ വലിയ സന്തോഷവും.

    നാടിന്റെ വിളക്കും വഴികാട്ടിയും

    1961ലാണ് ഞങ്ങളുടെ കല്യാണം. ഈ വീട്ടിൽ വന്നതുമുതൽ കാണുന്നതാണ് ഏതുസമയവും ആൾക്കാർ വരുന്നത്. ഫ്ലക്സ് ഇല്ലാത്ത തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കാലത്താണെങ്കിൽ വീടിന് ചുറ്റും ബോർഡ് എഴുത്തും മറ്റുകാര്യങ്ങളും ഉണ്ടാകും. എല്ലാവർക്കും വയറ് നിറച്ച് ഭക്ഷണം ഉണ്ടാക്കിക്കൊടുപ്പിക്കും.

    പുഴകളും ​വലിയ തോടുകളും ധാരാളമുള്ള നിലമ്പൂരിൽ ഓരോ പ്രദേശങ്ങളും ദ്വീപ് പോലെയാണ്. മഴക്കാലത്ത് വലിയ എടങ്ങേറിലായിരുന്നു എല്ലാവരും. ഈ നാടുകളെയെല്ലാം കൂട്ടിയോജിപ്പിക്കാനായി പാലങ്ങളും റോഡുകളും വേണം.

    അതിനായിരുന്നു കുഞ്ഞാക്ക കാര്യമായ പരിഗണന നൽകിയിരുന്നത്. കാടുകളും റബർ എസ്റ്റേറ്റുകളും ധാരാളമുള്ള ഇവിടെ വൈദ്യുതി എല്ലാവർക്കും എത്തിക്കുക വലിയ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടായിരുന്നു. നിലമ്പൂർ മൊത്തം വെളിച്ചം എത്തിക്കാൻ കുഞ്ഞാക്ക വലിയ പ്രയത്നം നടത്തി.

    കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം (ഫയൽ ചിത്രം)

    കുഞ്ഞാക്ക ഒരിക്കലും ഒരാളെ ആക്രമിക്കില്ല

    ആദ്യ രണ്ടു തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ തോറ്റു. കുഞ്ഞാലി വധവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ജയിലിലായി. കുഞ്ഞാക്ക ഒരിക്കലും ഒരാളെ ആക്രമിക്കില്ലെന്ന് എനിക്കറിയാമായിരുന്നു. ഞാൻ ക്ഷമയോടെ കാത്തിരുന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ കുഞ്ഞാക്കക്ക് കുഞ്ഞാലി വധവുമായി ബന്ധമില്ലെന്ന് തെളിഞ്ഞു.

    ഓർമശക്തിയിൽ കുഞ്ഞാക്കയെ വെല്ലുന്നവർ കുറവായിരിക്കും. ഒരാളെ പരിചയപ്പെട്ടാൽ പിന്നെ മറക്കില്ല. എവിടെ ചെന്നാലും ആൾക്കാരുടെ പേര് വിളിക്കും. ആളുകൾക്കും അത് വലിയ ഇഷ്ടമായിരുന്നു. ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സമയത്ത് ഒരാൾ കുഞ്ഞാക്കയുടെ അതേ ശബ്ദത്തിൽ അനുകരിക്കുന്ന വിഡിയോ പലരും അയച്ചുതന്നു. എത്രകാലം കഴിഞ്ഞാലും നിലമ്പൂരുകാരുടെ കുഞ്ഞാക്ക അവരുടെ മനസ്സിലുണ്ടാകും എന്നതിന്റെ തെളിവാണത്.

    വീട്ടിലെ ആര്യാടൻ

    എം.എൽ.എയായിരിക്കുമ്പോൾ പിന്നെയും വീട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ടാകും. ​മന്ത്രിയായാൽ തീരെ കിട്ടില്ല. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തുനിന്ന് വരുന്ന ദിവസം രാത്രി ചിക്കനും പത്തിരിയും കിട്ടിയാൽ വലിയ സന്തോഷമാണ്. എല്ലാവരും കൂടിയിരുന്നു ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കണം. അതാണ് കുഞ്ഞാക്കക്ക് വലിയ ഇഷ്ടം.

    ആദ്യംമുതൽ മക്കളുടെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ കാര്യത്തിൽ വലിയ ശ്രദ്ധയായിരുന്നു. പേരമക്കളുമായും വലിയ അടുപ്പമായിരുന്നു. പേരക്കുട്ടികളോട് വീട്ടിൽ പലപ്പോഴും ഇംഗ്ലീഷിലാണ് സംസാരിക്കുക. ആദ്യകാലം മുതൽ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പഠിക്കാനും സംസാരിക്കാനും വലിയ ഉത്സാഹം കാണിച്ചിരുന്നു. എത്ര തിരക്കിനിടയിലും പുസ്തകങ്ങളും മാസികകളും വായിക്കും. ഏതുവിഷയം കിട്ടിയാലും ആഴത്തിൽ പഠിക്കും.

    എന്നോട് രാഷ്ട്രീയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ അധികം പറയില്ല

    സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിലേക്ക് അവധിക്കാലത്ത് മാത്രമായിരുന്നു കുടുംബസമേതം പോയിരുന്നത്. ‘‘വീട്ടിലെ കാര്യങ്ങൾ നോക്കാൻ ഇജ്ജ് ഇവിടെ വേണം’’ എന്ന് പറയും. എന്നോട് രാഷ്ട്രീയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ അധികം പറയില്ല. എല്ലാ ദിവസവും വീട്ടിലെ കാര്യങ്ങൾ വിളിച്ച് ചോദിച്ചിട്ടേ ഉറങ്ങൂ. ​

    എല്ലാ രേഖകളും എന്നെത്തന്നെയാണ് ഏൽപിക്കുക. വീട്ടിലുള്ളവരുടെ തിരിച്ചറിയൽ കാർഡുവരെ ഞാൻ സൂക്ഷിച്ചാലേ കുഞ്ഞാക്കക്ക് സമാധാനം വരൂ. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിൽനിന്ന് വിട്ടുനിന്ന​പ്പോഴാണ് വീട്ടിൽ ശരിക്കും കിട്ടിയത്. അതുകൊണ്ട് പേരക്കുട്ടികളുമായി കൂടുതൽ സമയം ചെലവിട്ടു.

    നെയ്ച്ചോറും ബീഫും കഴിച്ച് മടങ്ങുന്ന നേതാക്കൾ

    ആദ്യകാലങ്ങളിൽ എ.കെ. ആന്റണി, ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടി, വയലാർ രവി തുടങ്ങിയ രാഷ്ട്രീയനിര പലപ്പോഴും വീട്ടിൽ വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവിടെനിന്ന് നെയ്ച്ചോറും ബീഫും കഴിച്ചിട്ടേ അവർ മടങ്ങൂ.

    പല നേതാക്കളും സുഖവിവരങ്ങൾ അന്വേഷിക്കാറുണ്ട്. എ.കെ. ആന്റണി പലപ്പോഴും ​ഫോണിലൂടെ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ചോദിച്ചറിയും. കുഞ്ഞാക്കയുള്ള കാലത്തേതുപോലെയായിരുന്നു വീട്ടിൽ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സമയം. എല്ലാവരെയും നേരിൽ കാണാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞു.

    മക്കളായ അൻസാർ ബീഗം, ഖദീജ, ഡോ. റിയാസ് അലി എന്നിവരും ബന്ധുക്കളുമെല്ലാം പ്രചാരണത്തിൽ ഇപ്രാവശ്യം സജീവമായിരുന്നു.

