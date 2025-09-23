Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    23 Sept 2025 3:04 PM IST
    23 Sept 2025 3:04 PM IST

    തൊട്ട് അയൽപക്കത്തെ വീടുകളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവരുടെ പേര് നിങ്ങൾക്ക് അറിയാമോ? അയൽബന്ധങ്ങൾക്ക് സാമൂഹിക ഗുണം മാത്രമല്ല, ആരോഗ്യ ഗുണങ്ങൾ കൂടിയുണ്ട്

    മനുഷ‍്യർ വീടകങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ചുരുങ്ങുകയും മൊബൈൽ ഫോണി​ലേക്ക് ഒതുങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇക്കാലത്ത് അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധങ്ങളുടെ ഊഷ്മളത കുറയുകയാണ്. അറിയാം, അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധങ്ങളുടെ പ്രാധാന്യവും സാമൂഹിക-ആരോഗ്യ ഗുണങ്ങളും...
    മുഖാമുഖമുള്ള ഗുണപരമായ സാമൂഹിക ഇടപെടലുകൾ സാധ്യമാകുംവിധത്തിൽ അടുത്തടുത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തികളുടെ കൂട്ടങ്ങളിലാണ് ആരോഗ്യകരമായ അയൽപക്കം രൂപപ്പെട്ടുവരേണ്ടത്. ഭൂമിശാസ്ത്രപരമായി അടുപ്പമുള്ള കുടുംബങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായതുകൊണ്ടുമാത്രം നല്ല അയൽപക്കം ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്നില്ല. വീടിനുള്ളിലേക്ക് വലിയുകയും ഒരു മേൽക്കൂരക്ക് കീഴിൽ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണി​ലേക്ക് വ്യക്തികൾ ഒതുങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന കാലഘട്ടത്തിൽ സാമൂഹികവത്കരണം തന്നെ വെല്ലുവിളിക്കപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ട്. വീടുകളിലെ ആശയവിനിമയം കുറയുന്നുണ്ട്. വ്യക്തികേന്ദ്രീകൃതമായ പെരുമാറ്റ ശൈലികളിലേക്ക് മനുഷ്യർ ചുരുങ്ങുമ്പോൾ എന്തിന് അയൽപക്കമെന്ന ചോദ്യമുയരാം. ചില സംഭവങ്ങളിലൂടെ ഉത്തരം...

    മുഖാമുഖമുള്ള ഗുണപരമായ സാമൂഹിക ഇടപെടലുകൾ സാധ്യമാകുംവിധത്തിൽ അടുത്തടുത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തികളുടെ കൂട്ടങ്ങളിലാണ് ആരോഗ്യകരമായ അയൽപക്കം രൂപപ്പെട്ടുവരേണ്ടത്. ഭൂമിശാസ്ത്രപരമായി അടുപ്പമുള്ള കുടുംബങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായതുകൊണ്ടുമാത്രം നല്ല അയൽപക്കം ഉണ്ടാകണമെന്നില്ല.

    വീടിനുള്ളിലേക്ക് വലിയുകയും ഒരു മേൽക്കൂരക്ക് കീഴിൽ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണി​ലേക്ക് വ്യക്തികൾ ഒതുങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന കാലഘട്ടത്തിൽ സാമൂഹികവത്കരണം തന്നെ വെല്ലുവിളിക്കപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ട്. വീടുകളിലെ ആശയവിനിമയം കുറയുന്നുണ്ട്.

    വ്യക്തികേന്ദ്രീകൃതമായ പെരുമാറ്റ ശൈലികളിലേക്ക് മനുഷ്യർ ചുരുങ്ങുമ്പോൾ എന്തിന് അയൽപക്കമെന്ന ചോദ്യമുയരാം. ചില സംഭവങ്ങളിലൂടെ ഉത്തരം നേടാൻ ശ്രമിക്കാം.

    എവിടെപ്പോയി അയൽപക്കം?

    നഗരത്തിലെ തരക്കേടില്ലാത്ത ഒരു പാർപ്പിടകേന്ദ്രം. നിരവധിപേർ അവിടെ താമസിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അവിടെ ഒരു വീട്ടിലാണ് ആ വയോവൃദ്ധനും താമസിക്കുന്നത്. മക്ക​ളൊക്കെ വിദേശത്താണ്. സഹായത്തിനായി പരിചാരകനുണ്ട്. പരിചാരകൻ ഇടക്കൊക്കെ കുറേ ദിവസം നാട്ടിൽ പോകും.

    അപ്പോൾ വയോധികൻ ഒറ്റക്കാണ്. ഇത്രയുമൊക്കെ ചുറ്റുമുള്ളവർക്കറിയാം. മക്കൾ ഏത് ദേശങ്ങളിലാണെന്നറിയില്ല. തൊട്ടടുത്ത അയൽപക്കങ്ങളുമായി ഒരു ബന്ധം സ്ഥാപിക്കാൻ അവർ ശ്രമിച്ചതുമില്ല. പണം നൽകിയാൽ പരിചരിക്കാൻ ആളെ കിട്ടും. വിഭാര്യനായ പിതാവിനെ ആ​ശുപത്രി കാര്യങ്ങൾക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ സംവിധാനങ്ങളുമുണ്ട്. അയാളും ആരുമായും സഹകരിക്കാതെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ടു കഴിഞ്ഞു.

    ആ വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് അസഹ്യമായ ദുർഗന്ധം ഉയർ​ന്നപ്പോഴാണ് പരിസരവാസികൾ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചത്. പൊലീസ് വന്ന് വീടിന്‍റെ വാതിൽ തല്ലിത്തുറന്ന് അകത്ത് കയറിയപ്പോൾ ആ വയോധികന്‍റെ അഴുകിയ ശരീരം. പോസ്റ്റുമോർട്ടം ചെയ്തപ്പോൾ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചതാണെന്ന് തെളിഞ്ഞു.

    പരിചാരകൻ വീട്ടിൽ പോയ ദിവസങ്ങളിലാണ് സംഭവിച്ചത്. നെഞ്ചുവേദന വന്നപ്പോൾ അയാൾ കരഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടാവണം. ആരും ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടാവില്ല. ഇടപെടലുകളിലൂടെ അടുപ്പം ഉണ്ടാക്കാത്തിടത്തേക്ക് ശ്രദ്ധ പോകില്ല. ഇയാൾക്ക് എന്തൊക്കെ രോഗങ്ങളുണ്ടെന്നോ പരിചാരകൻ പോയതുകൊണ്ട് ഒറ്റക്കാണെന്നോ ഉള്ള വിവരവുമില്ല. ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്താൻ അപ്പോൾ തോന്നുകയുമില്ല.


    എന്തിന് അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധം?

    സാമൂഹിക പരിസരത്തിൽനിന്ന് പിന്തുണ കിട്ടേണ്ട നിരവധി സന്ദർഭങ്ങൾ മനുഷ്യജീവിതത്തിലുണ്ടാകും. ഭൂലോകം മുഴുവൻ ബന്ധുക്കളും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുമു​ണ്ടെങ്കിലും തക്കനേരത്ത് സഹായമെത്തുന്നത് തൊട്ട് അയൽപക്കത്തുനിന്നാവും. ആർക്കുമത് വേണ്ടിവരാം.

    ചെറിയ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് വിഷം നൽകി മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്യുന്ന സംഭവങ്ങൾ അടുത്ത വീട്ടുകാർ പോലും അറിയുന്നത് ദിവസങ്ങൾക്കുശേഷം ദുർഗന്ധം പടരു​മ്പോഴാകും. ഇവർ എന്ത് വിഷമങ്ങളിലൂടെയാണ് കടന്നുപോയതെന്ന് തിരിച്ചറിയാതെ പോകുന്നതും അത് തൊട്ടടുത്ത വീട്ടുകാരോട് പോലും പങ്കുവെക്കാതെ ഉള്ളിലൊതുക്കുന്നതും സമൂഹത്തിൽനിന്ന് രൂപപ്പെട്ടു വരേണ്ട അയൽപക്ക കൂട്ടായ്മ ഉണ്ടാകാതെ പോകുന്നതുകൊണ്ടാണ്. തൊട്ടടുത്തുള്ള മനുഷ്യരുടെ കൂട്ടത്തിൽ പിന്തുണയെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള വിശ്വാസം ഇല്ലാതെ പോകുന്നതുകൊണ്ടുമാണ്.

    ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകളും പ്രതിസന്ധികളുമുണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ സഹായത്തിനെത്തുന്ന സംവിധാനം മാത്രമായി അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധത്തെ ചുരുക്കേണ്ട. സാമൂഹികവത്കരണത്തിലൂടെ വ്യക്തികൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കേണ്ട നന്മകൾക്കും മേന്മകൾക്കുമായുള്ള കൂട്ടായ്മയായി അത് രൂപപ്പെട്ടുവരണം.

    നാം ഒറ്റക്കല്ലെന്നും ചുറ്റുമുള്ള സമൂഹം കൂടെയുണ്ടെന്നുമുള്ള വിശ്വാസം നൽകുന്ന ഊർജം ചെറുതല്ല. ഇത്തരമൊരു സാമൂഹിക പിന്തുണാ സ്ഥാപനമായി അയൽപക്കം വളർന്നുവരേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. എങ്ങനെ വളർത്തിയെടുക്കും?

    എങ്ങനെ നല്ല അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധമുണ്ടാകും?

    ഒരു കിലോമീറ്റർ ചുറ്റളവിൽ പാർക്കുന്ന ഒരുകൂട്ടം വ്യക്തികൾ. പൊതുവഴിയിൽ അവർ കണ്ടുമുട്ടാറുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, പരസ്പരം അറിയില്ല. എവിടെ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നുവെന്നറിയില്ല. ഏത് വീട്ടിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ഒരു ധാരണയുമില്ല. മിണ്ടാറില്ല.

    നിത്യവും കാണുന്ന പരിചയത്തിന്‍റെ ​പേരിൽ ഒരു ചെറു പുഞ്ചിരി കൈമാറിയാലായി. ഏതെങ്കിലും വീട്ടിൽ ആരെങ്കിലും രോഗങ്ങൾക്കടിമപ്പെട്ടാൽ അറിയില്ല. മരണപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ ഫ്ലക്സ് ബോർഡ് പ്രദേശത്ത് കാണുമ്പോൾ ഇയാൾ ഏത് വീട്ടിലാണെന്ന് കണ്ണ് മിഴിക്കും. നാളെ ഞാൻ മരണപ്പെട്ടാലും ഇതുതന്നെ ഗതിയെന്ന് ആലോചിക്കില്ല. ഇതാണ് ശൈലിയെങ്കിൽ ഇവിടെ എങ്ങനെ നല്ല അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധമുണ്ടാകും?

    അപ്പുറത്തുള്ള വീട്ടിൽ അസ്വാഭാവിക ശബ്ദമുണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ, അയൽപ​ക്കത്തെ മനുഷ്യജീവിയുടെ വീട്ടിൽനിന്നാണല്ലോ അതുണ്ടാകുന്നതെന്നും ഒന്ന് അന്വേഷിക്കണമെന്നുമുള്ള ഉൾവിളി എങ്ങനെ ഉണ്ടാകും? നാളെ ഇത്തരമൊരു അവസ്ഥ ഈ വീട്ടിലുമുണ്ടാകാമെന്നും അയൽപക്കത്തുള്ളവർ അന്വേഷിക്കില്ലെന്നുമുള്ള വസ്തുത ഓർക്ക​ണ്ടേ?

    ആളുകൾ തിങ്ങിപ്പാർക്കാത്ത ഇടങ്ങളിലെ ഏതെങ്കിലും ഒരു വീട്ടിൽ ആരോരുമറിയാതെ ദുരന്തം ഉണ്ടാകുമ്പോഴും അത് വാർത്തയാകുമ്പോഴും എവിടെപ്പോയി അയൽപക്കങ്ങളെന്ന് വിലപിച്ചിട്ട് എന്ത് കാര്യം​?

    നല്ല അയൽപക്കത്തിന് എന്തു ചെയ്യണം?

    സ്വാഭാവികമായി അയൽപക്കങ്ങൾ രൂപപ്പെട്ടുവന്നിരുന്ന കാലമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഓരോ വീട്ടിലെയും കുട്ടികൾ ഒത്തുചേർന്ന് കളിക്കുന്ന പൊതു ഇടങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. അവരിലൂടെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലൊരു കണ്ണിചേരലുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. അത്തരം കളികളുടെ സ്ഥാനത്ത് മൊബൈൽ ഗെയിമുകൾ വന്നതോടെ പൊതു ഇടത്തിലെ കൂട്ടുകൂടൽ പരിമിതമായി.

    മുഖാമുഖമുള്ള സാമൂഹികവത്കരണത്തിന് ശോഷണം സംഭവിച്ചപ്പോൾ അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധങ്ങളും കുറഞ്ഞു. ഇത് ഇന്നത്തെ കാലത്ത് വീണ്ടെടുക്കണമെങ്കിൽ ബോധപൂർവംതന്നെ ശ്രമിക്കണം. വ്യക്തിപരമായി മുൻകൈയെടുക്കണം.

    അതത് പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾ അതിന് പിന്തുണ നൽകണം. ഒരു പരിധി വരെ റസിഡന്‍റ്സ് അസോസിയേഷനുകൾ ഈ ചുമതല നിർവഹിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അതിനുമപ്പുറത്തുള്ള ഗുണപരമായ തലങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ഉയരണമെങ്കിൽ വ്യക്തികൾ ഈ ആവശ്യമറിഞ്ഞ് പ്രവർത്തിക്കണം.

    പ്രദേശവാസികളുമായി സാമൂഹിക ഇടപെടലുകൾ വർധിപ്പിക്കാൻ പലതും ചെയ്യാം. അടുത്തുള്ള വീട്ടുകാരുടെ അടിസ്ഥാന വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയാം. സ്വയം ആ വിവരങ്ങൾ അവരുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കാം. ഇത്തരം പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തലുകളിൽ സ്വകാര്യവിവരങ്ങൾ തേടാൻ ശ്രമിക്കരുത്. പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നത് മാത്രം കേൾക്കുക. നല്ല ആശയവിനിമയത്തിനുള്ള പാലമിടുക.

    കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിലും സ്ത്രീകൾ തമ്മിലും പരിചയമുണ്ടാക്കട്ടെ. വീടുകളിൽ പോയി വർത്തമാനമാകാം. പൊതു കളിയിടങ്ങളുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ കുട്ടികൾ ഒരുമിച്ച് കളിക്കട്ടെ. ഷോപ്പിങ്ങിനൊക്കെ സ്ത്രീകൾ കൂട്ടുചേർന്ന് പോകട്ടെ. വീടുകളിലെ പുരുഷന്മാർക്ക് സൊറ പറയാൻ നേരങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകട്ടെ. വിശേഷ ദിനങ്ങളിൽ അടുത്ത വീട്ടുകാർക്ക് ഒരു ചെറു സൽക്കാരം നൽകാം. വഴിയിൽ കാണുമ്പോൾ ചിരിക്കാം, വിശേഷം ചൊല്ലാം. ഇതൊക്കെ പെരുമാറ്റങ്ങളിൽ തുന്നിച്ചേർക്കുമ്പോൾ അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധത്തിന്‍റെ ശക്തി കൂടും, ചങ്ങാത്തത്തിന്‍റെ നൂലിഴകൾ ഉണ്ടാകും.

    അയൽപോരുകളെ തണുപ്പിക്കാം

    ചിലപ്പോൾ അയൽപക്കങ്ങൾ തമ്മിൽ ​പോരുമുണ്ടാകും. പാട്ട് ശബ്ദത്തിൽവെച്ച് സ്വൈരം കെടുത്തിയെന്ന നിസ്സാര തർക്കം മുതൽ അതിരു തർക്കം വരെയുണ്ടാകാം. ചവറ് ഇങ്ങോട്ടെറിഞ്ഞുവെന്ന പരാതികൾ ഉണ്ടാകാം. ഇണക്കങ്ങൾ മാത്രമല്ല, പിണക്കങ്ങളും ബന്ധങ്ങളിൽ സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്.

    പരസ്പരമുള്ള ആദരവ് പോകാതെ ശാന്തമായി ചർച്ചചെയ്താൽ ഇവ പലതും തീർന്നുപോകാം. ശത്രുതാ മനോഭാവത്തോടെ പെരുമാറുന്ന അയൽപക്കം മനസ്സിന്‍റെ സ്വാസ്ഥ്യം നശിപ്പിക്കും. നേരിട്ടോ മധ്യസ്ഥരുടെ സഹായത്തോടെയോ ഇത്തരം കലഹങ്ങൾ അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണം. ഇരുകൂട്ടർക്കും നല്ല അയൽപക്കം അനിവാര്യമാണ്.

    കൂട്ടായ്മക്കുള്ള വഴികൾ

    ഒരുമിച്ചിരുന്ന് എന്തെങ്കിലും പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ മുഴുകാനോ വർത്തമാനം പറയാനോ ഉല്ലാസങ്ങളിൽ ഏർപ്പെടാനോ ഉള്ള ഇടം ഉണ്ടാക്കാം. പ്രദേശവാസികളുടെ ആഘോഷങ്ങളും കലാപരിപാടികളുമാകാം. മറ്റു വീടുകളിലെ മരാമത്ത് ജോലികൾക്കുള്ള പണിയായുധങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെക്കാം.

    നമ്മുടെ ആവശ്യത്തിന് അവിടെയുള്ളത് വാങ്ങാം, കേടാക്കാതെ തിരിച്ചുകൊടുക്കുകയും വേണം. കേടായാൽ തർക്കത്തിനൊന്നും പോകാതെ മാറ്റിക്കൊടുക്കണം. അയൽപക്കത്തിന് ഉപകരിക്കാവുന്ന ആശയങ്ങളും നിർദേശങ്ങളും നൽകാം, സഹായങ്ങൾ നൽകാം.

    റോഡുകൾ പോലെയുള്ള പൊതുവായ സ്ഥലങ്ങൾ പരിപാലിക്കാൻ കൂട്ടായ പദ്ധതിയുണ്ടാക്കാം. ചവറ് വലിച്ചെറിയുന്നവരെ പിടികൂടാം. സാമൂഹികവിരുദ്ധരുടെ കടന്നുകയറ്റമുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ നേരിടാനും പൊലീസിനെ കൊണ്ടുവരാനും ഒത്തൊരുമിക്കാം.

    നല്ല അയൽപക്കമുള്ളതുകൊണ്ട് താൻ പാർക്കുന്ന ഇടം സുരക്ഷിതമാണെന്ന ധൈര്യം ഉണ്ടാകണം. പൊതുവായ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ചർച്ച ചെയ്യാൻ വാട്സ്ആപ് ഗ്രൂപ്പുകളാകാം. വയോജനങ്ങൾക്ക് വേണ്ടിയുള്ള അയൽപക്ക കൂട്ടായ്മകൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കാം. അടിയന്തരമായി എന്തെങ്കിലും കാര്യത്തിന് വിളിക്കാവുന്ന അയൽവാസികളുടെ ഫോൺ നമ്പർ സൂക്ഷിക്കണം. അത് പരസ്പരം അറിയിക്കുകയും വേണം.

    ദൂരയാത്ര പോകുമ്പോൾ ഒരു കണ്ണ് ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ എന്‍റെ വീട്ടിലും വേണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെടാനുള്ള സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യമുള്ള വിധത്തിൽ അയൽബന്ധത്തെ രൂപപ്പെടുത്തിയെടുക്കണം.

    ഏറെയുണ്ട് ഗുണം

    നല്ല അയൽപക്ക ചങ്ങല സൃഷ്ടിച്ചെടുത്താൽ ഒട്ടെറേ ഗുണങ്ങളു​ണ്ട്.

    1. സാമൂഹിക മേന്മകൾ

    ● പിന്തുണക്കുന്ന ഒരുകൂട്ടം വ്യക്തികൾ വിളിപ്പാടകലെയുണ്ടെന്ന ധൈര്യമുണ്ടാകും.

    ● സാമൂഹിക കണ്ണികൾ ശക്തമാകുന്നതുകൊണ്ട് ഏകാന്തതയുണ്ടാകില്ല.

    ● ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുകയും ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന അയൽവാസിക്കൂട്ടം സുരക്ഷിതബോധം നൽകും.

    2. പ്രായോഗിക നേട്ടങ്ങൾ

    ● അത്യാവശ്യ തട്ടുമുട്ട് പണികൾക്ക് വേണ്ട ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും വേണ്ട നിർദേശങ്ങൾ അനുഭവങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് നൽകുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന അയൽപക്ക സംസ്കാരമുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ദൈനംദിന ജീവിതം ആയാസരഹിതമാകും.

    ● അടിയന്തരഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ ഓടിയെത്തി സഹായിക്കാൻ അടുത്തൊരാൾ ഉണ്ടെന്ന ബോധ്യം നൽകുംവിധത്തിൽ അയൽപക്കങ്ങളെ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയാൽ കിട്ടുന്ന ആശ്വാസം ചെറുതല്ല. അകലെയുള്ള മക്കൾക്കും ധൈര്യമാകും.

    ● വിശേഷദിനങ്ങൾ ഒരുമിച്ച് ആഘോഷിക്കാം. ഓരോ വീട്ടിൽനിന്നും ഓരോ വിഭവമെന്ന മട്ടിലായാൽ ചെലവ് കുറയും, അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധം ശക്തിപ്പെടും.

    3. പാരിസ്ഥിതിക ഗുണങ്ങൾ

    ● പരിസര ശുചിത്വം വേണമെന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെ അയൽപക്ക കൂട്ടായ്മകൾ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചാൽ അത്ഭുതങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാം. മാലിന്യപ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിക്കാം.

    ● ചെറുമരങ്ങൾ നട്ടും പരിപാലിച്ചുമൊക്കെ പച്ചപ്പിന്‍റെ കുടകൾ പരിസരത്ത് ഉണ്ടാക്കിയെടുക്കാം. അതിലൂടെ പ്രാണവായുവിന്‍റെ തോത് വർധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    ● പ്രദേശത്തിന് വേണ്ട പൊതുവായ തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടായി എടുക്കാം. വാർഡ് മെംബറെ ​പോലുള്ളവരുടെ സഹായത്തോടെ ശുദ്ധമായ വായുവും ജലവുമുള്ള പരിസരമുണ്ടാക്കിയെടുക്കാം.

    4. ആരോഗ്യ ഗുണങ്ങൾ

    ● മാനസികാരോഗ്യം മെച്ചപ്പെടുമെന്ന കാര്യം ഉറപ്പാണ്. ഹൃദ്യമായ ബന്ധങ്ങളുടെ ഊർജം നല്ല അയൽപക്ക കൂട്ടായ്മകൾ നൽകും. ഇത് മാനസികാരോഗ്യം മെച്ചപ്പെടാൻ സഹായകമാകും.

    ● കൂട്ടായ നടത്തങ്ങൾ, കുട്ടികൾ ഒത്തൊരുമിച്ച് ചെയ്യുന്ന കായികവിനോദങ്ങൾ, ശുദ്ധമായ വായുവും പരിസരവും ഉണ്ടാക്കിയെടുത്തതിന്‍റെ മെച്ചങ്ങൾ ഇവയൊക്കെ ശാരീരികാരോഗ്യത്തെയും മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തും.

    ● മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട ആരോഗ്യപരിപാലന സംവിധാനങ്ങളും ശൈലികളും പരിചയപ്പെടുത്താൻ പോന്ന അനുഭവ സമ്പത്തുള്ള അയൽക്കാരുമായുള്ള അടുപ്പം അത്തരത്തിലുള്ള ഗുണഫലങ്ങൾ നൽകും. അറിയാവുന്ന നല്ല ആരോഗ്യനിർദേശങ്ങൾ കൈമാറുകയും ചെയ്യാം.

    ചുറ്റുമുള്ള കുടുംബങ്ങളുമായി നല്ല ബന്ധമുള്ള സുന്ദര അയൽപക്ക ലോകമാണ് സാമൂഹികജീവികളായ മനുഷ്യർ സൃഷ്ടിച്ചെടുക്കേണ്ടത്. അത്തരം കൂട്ടായ്മകളിലേക്ക് നയിക്കാൻ പോന്ന വ്യക്തിത്വ വൈഭവങ്ങൾ കുട്ടികളെയും ശീലിപ്പിക്കണം.

    ചുറ്റുമുള്ള സമപ്രായക്കാരുമായി കുട്ടികൾ കളിക്കട്ടെ. സ്കൂൾ അനുഭവങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെക്കട്ടെ. അയൽവാസിയെ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന മനസ്സ് മുതിർന്നവർക്കും വേണം. അയൽപക്കം കൂടി ഉൾപ്പെടുന്ന ചെറിയ ലോകം നന്നാക്കാനുള്ള കൂട്ടായ ജാഗ്രതകളുമാകാം. വേണം, നല്ലൊരു അയൽപക്ക സംസ്കാരം. അപ്പോൾ ലോകവും നന്നാവും.

    അറിയാം, അയൽബന്ധം

    നിങ്ങൾക്ക് നല്ല അയൽബന്ധമുണ്ടോയെന്നറിയാൻ താഴെ നൽകിയ 10 ചോദ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉത്തരം കുറിച്ചുവെക്കുക.

    1. വഴിയിലെ ആകസ്മിക കണ്ടുമുട്ടലിലൂടെയോ ആസൂത്രിത സന്ദർശനങ്ങളിലൂടെയോ ഫോണിലൂടെയോ അയൽപക്കത്തുള്ളവരുമായി ആശയവിനിമയം ചെയ്യുന്ന പതിവുണ്ടോ?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    2. തൊട്ട് അയൽപക്കത്തെ വീടുകളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവരുടെ പേര് അറിയാമോ?

    ( അതെ / ഇല്ല )

    3. അയൽപക്കത്തുള്ളവരുമായി ഒത്തുചേരുന്ന ചടങ്ങുകളോ കൂട്ടായ്മകളോ കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്നു മാസത്തിനിടെ ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ടോ​?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    4. അയൽപക്കത്തുള്ള ആരുടെയെങ്കിലും ഫോൺ നമ്പർ നിങ്ങളുടെ കൈവ​ശമോ നിങ്ങളുടെ ഫോൺ നമ്പർ അയൽപക്കത്തുള്ളവരുടെ കൈവ​ശമോ ഉണ്ടോ​?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    5. അയൽപക്കത്ത് ഒരു പ്രതിസന്ധിയുണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ സഹായിക്കുകയോ ഇവിടെ ഒരു ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ അവർ ഒപ്പം നിൽക്കുകയോ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടോ?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    6. അയൽപക്കം ഉണ്ടെന്ന വിചാരം സുരക്ഷിതബോധം നൽകാറുണ്ടോ​?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    7. വീട്ടിലുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന ഭക്ഷണമോ അതുപോലെയുള്ള എന്തെങ്കിലും സംഗതികളോ അയൽപക്കങ്ങളുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കാറുണ്ടോ?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    8. പ്രദേശത്ത് പൊതുവായി പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ അടുത്തുള്ള വീട്ടുകാരെ ഒപ്പംകൂട്ടി പരിഹാരം തേടാനുള്ള സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യമുണ്ടോ?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    9. ​കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു മാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ നിങ്ങൾ അയൽപക്കത്ത് പോകുകയോ അവിടെയുള്ളവർ ഇങ്ങോട്ട് വരുകയോ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടോ​?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    10. അയൽപക്കത്ത് ഒരു സന്തോഷമുണ്ടാകുമ്പോഴും സങ്കടമുണ്ടാകുമ്പോഴും അറിയാറുണ്ടോ? ഇവിടത്തെ അത്തരം വേളകൾ അവരറിയാറുണ്ടോ?

    ( ഉണ്ട് / ഇല്ല )

    കൂടുതലും ‘ഇല്ല’ എന്നാണ് ഉത്തരമെങ്കിൽ അയൽപക്കബന്ധം ശുഷ്‍കമാണ്. കൂടുതലും ‘ഉണ്ട്’ എന്നാണെങ്കിൽ അത് സമ്പന്നമാണ്. ചുറ്റുമുള്ളവരോട് ബന്ധമില്ലാതെയും ജീവിക്കാമെന്ന നിലപാടുള്ളവരുണ്ട്. സാമൂഹിക പിന്തുണകളുടെ തണലവർക്ക് പ്രതിസന്ധിവേളകളിൽ ഉണ്ടായില്ലെന്നു വരാം. വേണ്ടേ നല്ല അയൽപക്കം?

